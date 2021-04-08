THOMAS — The 2022 Snake River Distinguished Young Women program is scheduled to go on Saturday at the Snake River High School auditorium, with this year’s theme being “Legendary.”The winner will be given the crown by last year’s winner, Gracie Packer.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions there are no seats available for purchase, but a live link can be purchased to watch the program. The cost is $5 per person or $15 for a group. Go to snakeriverdyw.com for more information and to access the live stream.Profiles of the 12 contestants in the 2022 program are as follows:

TAELOR THOMPSON

Talent: Piano Performance

Song Title: Piano Fantasy, by William Joseph

Career Ambitions: Accounting/Business Management

Parents: Shawn and Karli Thompson

JOANNA STEVENS

Talent: Cello Performance

Song Title: Prelude Suite no.1 in G major, by Johann Sebastian Bach

Career Ambitions: Dental Hygienist

Parents: Sara & Chad Porter and Richard & Krystal Stevens

SYDNEY SORENSEN

Talent: Vocal Performance

Song Title: “She Used To Be Mine” from Broadway musical “Waitress,” by Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson

Career Ambitions: Paramedicine

Parents: Josh and Amy Sorensen

MERCED CARTER

Talent: Piano Performance

Song Title: Jessica’s Theme, by Bruce Rowland

Career Ambitions: Dietetics, Athletic training

Parents: Boone and Lori Carter

RHEA MARTIN

Talent: Dance Performance

Song Title: Ballet, by Marius Petipa

Career Ambitions: Wildlife Scientist

Parents: Dirk and Shaunee Martin

CASELLE HOWELL

Talent: Piano Performance

Song Title: Lift Me Up, by Daniel McFarlane

Career Ambitions: Veterinarian

Parents: Clayton and Vicki Howell

SADDIE BRUDERER

Talent: Vocal Performance

Song Title: Original vocal piece with guitar accompaniment

Career Ambitions: Dermatology PA

Parents: Marshall and Misti Bruderer

REAGAN VANORDEN

Talent: Piano Performance

Song Title: Fur Elise, by Beethoven

Career Ambitions: Teacher

Parents: Wayne and Romie VanOrden

KAMRI LATER

Talent: Cello Performance

Song Title: Believer, by Imagine Dragons

Career Ambitions: Pediatric Occupational Therapist

Parents: Steve and Jodi Later

TESSA RICHARDSON

Talent: Piano Performance

Song Title: Toccata and Fugue, by Jennifer Thomas

Career Ambitions: Genetic Engineering

Parents: Weldon and Angie Richardson

MCKENZIE PEDERSEN-CAMPBELL

Talent: Lyrical Dance Performance

Song Title: Inside of Me, by Cheryline Lim

Career Ambitions: Civil Rights and Adoption Lawyer

Parents: Kent Campbell and Judy Pedersen-Campbell

PAIGE TURNER

Talent: Speed Painting Presentation

Selection: Statue of Liberty

Career Ambitions: Medical, Culinary, and Zoological Degrees

Parents: Aaron and Vanae Turner