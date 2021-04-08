THOMAS — The 2022 Snake River Distinguished Young Women program is scheduled to go on Saturday at the Snake River High School auditorium, with this year’s theme being “Legendary.”The winner will be given the crown by last year’s winner, Gracie Packer.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions there are no seats available for purchase, but a live link can be purchased to watch the program. The cost is $5 per person or $15 for a group. Go to snakeriverdyw.com for more information and to access the live stream.Profiles of the 12 contestants in the 2022 program are as follows:
TAELOR THOMPSON
Talent: Piano Performance
Song Title: Piano Fantasy, by William Joseph
Career Ambitions: Accounting/Business Management
Parents: Shawn and Karli Thompson
JOANNA STEVENS
Talent: Cello Performance
Song Title: Prelude Suite no.1 in G major, by Johann Sebastian Bach
Career Ambitions: Dental Hygienist
Parents: Sara & Chad Porter and Richard & Krystal Stevens
SYDNEY SORENSEN
Talent: Vocal Performance
Song Title: “She Used To Be Mine” from Broadway musical “Waitress,” by Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson
Career Ambitions: Paramedicine
Parents: Josh and Amy Sorensen
MERCED CARTER
Talent: Piano Performance
Song Title: Jessica’s Theme, by Bruce Rowland
Career Ambitions: Dietetics, Athletic training
Parents: Boone and Lori Carter
RHEA MARTIN
Talent: Dance Performance
Song Title: Ballet, by Marius Petipa
Career Ambitions: Wildlife Scientist
Parents: Dirk and Shaunee Martin
CASELLE HOWELL
Talent: Piano Performance
Song Title: Lift Me Up, by Daniel McFarlane
Career Ambitions: Veterinarian
Parents: Clayton and Vicki Howell
SADDIE BRUDERER
Talent: Vocal Performance
Song Title: Original vocal piece with guitar accompaniment
Career Ambitions: Dermatology PA
Parents: Marshall and Misti Bruderer
REAGAN VANORDEN
Talent: Piano Performance
Song Title: Fur Elise, by Beethoven
Career Ambitions: Teacher
Parents: Wayne and Romie VanOrden
KAMRI LATER
Talent: Cello Performance
Song Title: Believer, by Imagine Dragons
Career Ambitions: Pediatric Occupational Therapist
Parents: Steve and Jodi Later
TESSA RICHARDSON
Talent: Piano Performance
Song Title: Toccata and Fugue, by Jennifer Thomas
Career Ambitions: Genetic Engineering
Parents: Weldon and Angie Richardson
MCKENZIE PEDERSEN-CAMPBELL
Talent: Lyrical Dance Performance
Song Title: Inside of Me, by Cheryline Lim
Career Ambitions: Civil Rights and Adoption Lawyer
Parents: Kent Campbell and Judy Pedersen-Campbell
PAIGE TURNER
Talent: Speed Painting Presentation
Selection: Statue of Liberty
Career Ambitions: Medical, Culinary, and Zoological Degrees
Parents: Aaron and Vanae Turner