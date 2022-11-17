THOMAS — The Snake River Strings Co. will be performing this Saturday at the Snake River High School Auditorium for its fourth annual recital. These performances are themed and in the past they’ve done themes like 1920s and “Hee Haw.” This year the performance’s theme will be “From Pop to Rock.”
Shelby Murdock, the company’s owner, said, “We don’t do boring recitals.” Instead, the company promises audiences a dynamic showcase of music from local instructors, students and professional musicians, with fog machines, rock bands, harps playing Elvis, Lindsey Stirling pop violin, banjos playing metal, string quartet playing Billie Eilish as well as an Idaho State University Commercial Music and Jazz professor. There will be over 80 people on the stage.
There’s a wide age range of students involved, and this performance will feature big group numbers, smaller group numbers as well as instructor songs. Murdock said, “We’re playing everything from Elvis to Guns and Roses and Queen and the Beatles.”
The performance will begin at 2 p.m. and it’s $7 for admission, with children five and younger able to enter for free. Tickets can be purchased at the door or they can be bought online at their website.
The company began in 2019 after Murdock had been teaching private lessons for 15 years. She had 65 private students and she was teaching out of her house. People would call her asking, “Do you know a guitar teacher?” or “Do you know a drum teacher?”’
She also knew that there wasn’t anywhere in Bingham County that offered teachers and students the resources she felt they needed.
“I didn’t want to teach for other music stores around here because I didn’t really get anything out of it. It was just rent for a room,” Murdock said.
“We realized we really needed a better music community around here and a place for teachers to teach and for students to learn together. So that’s when I opened Snake River Strings,” Murdock said.
Murdock is handling the administrative aspects of Snake River Strings rather than teaching students now, but she still teaches by training the instructors.
”I wanted it to be a good resource for teachers as well as students,” Murdock said. Her company takes care of scheduling and billing as well as designing recitals and providing professional development for the teachers.
“So it takes a lot of the work out of it, so the teachers aren’t just all on their own teaching out of their living room,” Murdock said. “We collaborate together and bring the best teaching around.”
The school has 14 instructors that come from Pocatello, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, and an instructor that comes from Wyoming, and they have students from Utah, Montana and Wyoming who come for lessons.
Snake River Strings’ program offers weekly private lessons, as well as monthly studio classes, “where students form bands and play together and kind of build more networking and community,” Murdock said.
There’s a wide age range of students in Snake River Strings. The youngest student is four years old and the oldest is 87.
“Music can be for any stage of life and you’re never too old to begin,” Murdock said. “It can really connect the generations too because you see on the same stage a four-year-old and an 87-year-old playing the same song and connecting through music.”
Murdock said these annual recitals don’t look like how you picture them, with an “uptight or kind of sterile environment.” She calls this performance, “interactive with the audience.”
“We’ve got some clapping. It’s not uptight, you can get up and move around in the middle if you need to, you can talk with your neighbor. We want it to be a fun experience and we have all different styles of music,” Murdock said.
Murdock hopes audiences find inspiration in watching the performance by Snake River Strings.
“It’s really cool to see the future of the arts in our community and to support that,” Murdock said. “Hopefully it’s motivating to people too, because then they can be like, ‘Oh, how can I be a part of this too,’ because you’re never too old to begin learning,” Murdock said.
More information about the company can be found on their website. While they offer private lessons, they also offer affordable group classes as well as community jam sessions, with “tons of different instruments and styles of music.” They also play for weddings and other entertainment events, as well as giveaways for local businesses.
They also have an Instagram and Facebook page where they offer behind the scenes content for concerts and lessons.
“If they’re interested, I just say give us a call and we can get going from there,” Murdock said.
