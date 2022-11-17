THOMAS — The Snake River Strings Co. will be performing this Saturday at the Snake River High School Auditorium for its fourth annual recital. These performances are themed and in the past they’ve done themes like 1920s and “Hee Haw.” This year the performance’s theme will be “From Pop to Rock.”

Shelby Murdock, the company’s owner, said, “We don’t do boring recitals.” Instead, the company promises audiences a dynamic showcase of music from local instructors, students and professional musicians, with fog machines, rock bands, harps playing Elvis, Lindsey Stirling pop violin, banjos playing metal, string quartet playing Billie Eilish as well as an Idaho State University Commercial Music and Jazz professor. There will be over 80 people on the stage.


