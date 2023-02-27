Bingham County
Iraq 1944.
“There it is again!” Devere said to his buddy as he spotted the large cat for the fourth time in the past couple of hours. The cat was weaving through the brush along the hillside, but was having no trouble keeping pace with the Army convoy moving through the hill country of northern Iraq.
“We’ve got to do something about it before nightfall.”
The soldiers all knew what the snow leopard was after. They had a puppy with them, found abandoned along the road, and had been playing with it on a rest break. The yaps of the young pup had drawn the large cat in for the first time. Now it was content to follow the trucks and wait for an opportunity to grab the tempting little snack.
But Devere had had enough. He called a halt, grabbed his rifle, and jumped from the cab of his truck. The cat immediately turned left, into a small canyon. Devere followed, determined to end the threat the cat would pose to all of them, when they stopped for the night. The leopard climbed up to a ledge above the trail. It was exposed. A clear shot. Devere fired and the cat was dead. Only when he walked up to the animal did Devere realize how big it actually was and the danger he could have been in, if the cat had doubled back on him. The other thing he noticed was how beautiful it was — a trophy animal. He knew he had to save the pelt.
It wasn’t easy getting the big cat back to the truck. Some of the other soldiers came to help carry and then to load the beast deep in one of the trucks. Devere kept the next part of the story to himself the rest of his life. Not even his family knows the details of the rest of the trip, the border crossing into Turkey, and how or where the hide was tanned and made into a rug. Then came the careful planning with trusted friends, to get the rug halfway around the world to Blackfoot, Idaho, where it held a special place in the family living room for many years.
The snow leopard rug now holds a special place at the Bingham County Museum — the Brown Mansion, along with two of Devere’s uniforms and other items donated by the family. Those same yellow eyes, black claws and white teeth can be seen there, six days a week, between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Ralph Devere Peck was born in 1922, in Malad, the son of Ralph and Thelma Peck. He grew up answering to “Devere,” so as not to be confused with his father. Thelma died in a car accident in 1924 and Ralph later married another Thelma, who raised the little boy.
Devere attended Blackfoot High School, but quit at 16 to work at the Sugar Factory, until he enlisted in the Army in November of 1942. He served as a driver in supply convoys, delivering equipment, food and medicines to troops, often under heavy fire. During one of the trips, Devere narrowly missed death when a rifle shell grazed the side of his face near his right eye. He received a Purple Heart for this injury. After his discharge in 1947, Devere worked at the Naval Ordinance Plant in Pocatello and then at Horrocks Ready-Mix, as a heavy equipment operator.
Devere married Eva Cornia, daughter of Boyd and Eve Cornia. Eva graduated from Blackfoot High School, after having lived in many different places during her childhood. They made their home on what is now called Colonial Loop. With her friend, Skippy Moses, Eva opened The Hat & Gown, later called Faye’s Hat & Gown, offering fine women’s fashions, first on West Pacific and then on South Broadway. The store was later sold to Leon and Dorothy Seamons, so Eva could stay home with her new baby daughter, Michelle. Two fur coats and matching alligator shoes and bag, were also donated to the Museum, and probably came from the store. These can be viewed upstairs in the west bedroom of the museum.
