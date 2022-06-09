BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot Lady Broncos were well-represented among all-conference selections for the 2022 High Country Conference 4A/5A squad, according to an email from Hillcrest athletic director Wendy Johnson sent Tuesday.
Blackfoot coach Tammy Sorenson was named coach of the year, and Brynley Dabel from Thunder Ridge was chosen as player of the year.
Blackfoot had two players named to the first team infield including Vic Agado and Lindsay Cooper, both seniors. Agado had an on base percentage of .439 and belted four home runs. Cooper’s stats included a fielding percentage of .978 and a batting average of .381.
In the outfield, Blackfoot junior Marli Pearson made the first team. She had a fielding percentage of .877 with 44 putouts, a batting average of .464, an on base percentage of .538, and had 19 stolen bases.
Junior Carlee Smith made the first team at catcher. Junior Chase Cronquist made the first team at DH/Utility after posting a .451 batting average with 14 runs batted in. She also had a fielding percentage of .879.
Blackfoot had two players on the second team for the infield, with juniors Amaya Luna (.400 batting average, 22 runs, .797 fielding percentage) and Sami Staley (.828 fielding percentage, .462 on base percentage, and 39 runs).
Senior Taliyah Martinez was the lone Bronco among second team outfielders with a fielding percentage of .857 and an on base percentage of .444.
Senior Morgan Mecham made the second team pitcher list with an 8-4 record, a 3.2 earned run average, and 56 strikeouts.
Blackfoot had no players on the honorable mention lists.
While Shelley had no players on the first team, the Lady Russets had one player on the second team and a host of players making honorable mention, with all but two of them juniors.
Taylor Ottley made the infield second team. She had a fielding percentage of .964 with 128 putouts and a .360 batting average.
Sydney Kidman was an honorable mention infielder, boasting a fielding percentage of .875, 26 putouts, and a .292 batting average.
Shelley had two players make the honorable mention list in the outfield with Hallie Behunin and Kylie Orme. Behunin’s stats included a fielding percentage of .806, 30 putouts, three double plays, and a .333 batting average. Orme had a .640 fielding percentage, 32 putouts, and a .386 batting average.
Sydney Kidman was an honorable mention pitcher with 31 strikeouts, a WHIP (the sum of a pitcher’s walks and hits, divided by total innings pitched) at 2.84 on 50 2/3 innings pitched.
Autumn Carter was an honorable mention catcher with a .953 fielding percentage, 73 putouts, and a .421 batting average.
The Lady Russets had two players make honorable mention on the DH/utility list. Sophomore Graci Stevens had a fielding percentage of .833, 10 putouts, and a .372 batting average. Senior Claira Messick made it with a fielding percentage of .400, four putouts, and a .250 batting average.