Representatives of Sources of Strength presented to the Blackfoot School Board about the organization expanding its services to elementary schools in the region and to make sure the trustees are familiar with that new development.
Not only that, but they also wanted to tell the board about a pending grant through the Idaho Blue Cross Foundation, which would pay for the training and implementation of the curriculum. The presenters wanted to make the school board aware of this.
Sandy Eldredge, the dean of students at Blackfoot High School and a coordinator with Sources of Strength, gave the presentation. Also presenting was Rishay Ackley, a counselor at Wapello Elementary School.
Sources of Strength is a nationwide strength-based wellness program that works to deal with suicide prevention, bullying, violence and substance abuse. The program is made up of adult advisors that work with volunteer teachers as well as peer leaders who spread that message on the ground level.
These groups meet together at least twice a month to plan campaigns that focus on hope and strength-based solutions.
“We want those ideas and campaigns to come from the students because that’s where the change is going to happen, when the students do it for each other rather than an adult leading that,” said Eldredge.
Eldredge said students often listen better to their peers then they listen to adult advisors.
“That’s why we try to make this student-centered,” Eldredge said.
While Eldredge said the adult advisors and teacher volunteers will offer advice to try and help the student volunteers develop their ideas more, the students also often have great ideas that speak more to their peers then the adults would have.
“So I may think that I have these great ideas and say, ‘Hey, what do you guys think about this?’” Eldredge said.
And the students will respond, “Well, instead, I think it’d be better if we do this because this relates more to us.”
Eldredge responds, “You guys know what you need. We’re just here to support you doing that.”
Something for the campaign the peer leaders are working on now are feel good notes to be passed out on Valentine’s Day.
“So the peer leaders are going to write some notes, design the messages and we’re going to copy them off and then put a little sucker and deliver them to the students throughout the student body,” Eldredge said. “So that on Valentine’s Day, everybody gets a positive message to let them know that they are included, they are needed.”
Also coming up is Nobody Eats Alone, where students will invite someone they don’t know or sit with them and eat lunch together.
The way that the elementary curriculum differs from the higher grade is that they teach the lessons in the classroom. It’s cut into two curriculums, with kindergarten through second grade having one and third through sixth having another.
“It’s all about resiliency. It’s all about connectedness,” Eldredge said. “Making relationships with your teacher.”
Eldredge describes it as an “evidence-based upstream prevention program that employs that strength-based wellness approach to improving the health and the well being of our individuals in our communities.
”It focuses on discovering, teaching and celebrating resilience, help seeking, connection, strength and belonging,” she said.
