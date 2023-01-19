There were a host of companies at the 2023 Spudnik Open House Tuesday showcasing agriculture technologies alongside new Spudnik equipment.
Business professionals gathered and showed that tech to possible customers and both were treated to a meal of meat, beans, corn, salad and mashed potatoes.
The event was the customer appreciation night, but the event continued on until Thursday, allowing any members of the community who were interested to come and tour Spudnik’s facilities and learn about new technologies coming to farmers.
One of those new technologies is called the Belt Planter. Spudnik Equipment had its first manufactured Belt Planter on display for all to see.
The approach that this planter takes is different then a traditional planter. Normally, a planter will pull seeds out of a hopper, the vessel in which seeds are carried, and distributes those seeds however fast the belt is going. With the Belt Planter, the seeds are distributed in a single file line.
“So you end up with more space around the big seed and less space around the small seeds and so it’s kind of a different way of thinking about things,” said Daniel Cornia, a hydraulic engineer at Spudnik.
“The bigger seed has more eyes. You get more plants and so it’s a good way of getting the right amount of space around the plant,” Cornia said.
“The selling point of this is that it’s a high speed planter,” said Emma Forrey, marketing specialist. “It reduces skips and doubles the seed. So the goal with this machine is to increase a grower’s speed in their planting as well as their accuracy.”
The Belt Planter isn’t an entirely new technology, as other companies have manufactured them before, but this piece of equipment was Spudnik’s first one. It’s in limited production currently and all of the planters are spoken for, but if farmers want to obtain this machinery they can get in touch with a salesman. They can even plan ahead and tell the salesman they’ll need it in a couple of years, which can help Spudnik fit it into its production schedule.
This was the first year when Spudnik invited manufacturers from outside companies to be a part of the open house that it is already partnered with. One of these companies was HJV Engineering, a Toronto-based manufacturer that makes wash line equipment.
“We have a very tight long term relationship with Spudnik and so they were good enough to give us the option to come and showcase our equipment at the show and maybe show some different things in the area that maybe haven’t been seen before,” said Dan Mann, the vice president of engineering.
HJV was there promoting its stainless steel wash line equipment that does anything from washing, vision grading, high-capacity holding bins to sorting. They have a new product, which is a Soap Tank and Washing Trailers, which are a mobile unit. This allows them to take the equipment from farm to farm or storage area to storage area and wash product. They can also sort out debris from the potatoes, and make sure they’re just sending product off.
Another company that was there promoting relatively new technology was Smart Vision Works, which was there promoting SiftAI.
SiftAI is a machine vision platform that utilizes artificial intelligence to inspect product and sort out acceptable product from unacceptable. This doesn’t have to just be used for potatoes, but that’s what the representatives of the company were there to specifically promote.
The machine uses a camera, which is about the size of a shoebox, that houses the lens and computing power within it. That camera will inspect potatoes as they go down the line.
As potatoes run through the machine, it picks up the exact amount of defects, like if there are bruises, rot, growth cracks or if it’s green. It can look at more than just visual light, including depth, size and shape.
“You name it. Any way a human would process something that they’re looking at visually, we can teach a camera to do so,” said Janell Haws, a representative of the company. Haws said that people aren’t needed to inspect the potatoes after they’ve gone under the camera because the machine is even more accurate.
Scott Parrott, another representative of the company, pointed out that the machine isn’t taking jobs away from humans because the labor to inspect the potatoes is already unavailable, and they wouldn’t fire anyone because of this technology because they can focus human labor on other tasks.
“We used to say we can save you labor costs. Now we don’t say that because (they) say we can’t get labor,” Parrott said. “So some sheds actually are having to lower the production because they can’t have enough labor to even run equipment.”
These technologies were just some of the many things showcased at the Spudnik open house, which was reintroduced this year after a short hiatus due to the pandemic. In the following years, more technologies that help put potatoes on dinner plates will be showcased at the event.
