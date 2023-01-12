Spudnik Equipment is bringing back its customer appreciation open house for 2023 after the pandemic forced them to put it on hiatus. It will be happening Jan. 17-18 at the Spudnik Equipment headquarters located at 584 West 100 North in Blackfoot.
Emma Forrey, marketing specialist, said “We’re very excited” to bring the open house back. The open house had been running for at least 20 years, or “as long as any of us can remember,” Forrey said.
“Agriculture is so exciting and there’s a lot changing and a lot happening. It’s an awesome industry to be a part of,” Forrey said.
She said they have a lot of out-of-state and even international customers come to the open house.
“It’s really powerful to get that many influential people within the industry in one room together. It’s fun to watch everyone network and get to know each other,” Forrey said.
Brent Rigby, eastern regional sales manager, said people who attend the open house will see a lot of new things from Spudnik.
“I think that one of the big things that they can expect is probably some of the new innovation that we have in the equipment,” Rigby said. “We’ll have all our sales staff and support teams there to visit with anybody that is interested and has questions.”
Over the course of those three days during Spudnik’s normal business hours, they will be doing tours for anyone in the community who reaches out to schedule one. On those tours, people can see Spudnik’s latest innovations in agriculture.
“They’ll actually be able to see what we’re doing and how we’re putting the equipment together,” Rigby said.
“If you haven’t been able to tour a plant like that, you get to see how things are manufactured from raw steel right to the end with the equipment coming off the end of the line, ready to go to work. That’s very interesting to see,” Rigby said.
“And we have tour guides that will take you through and hopefully we can answer the different questions that people have,” Rigby said.
On Tuesday evening, after customers tour the facility and interact with one another, Spudnik will be offering a customer appreciation dinner at 5 p.m.
Rigby said that as Spudnik has expanded its services, its customer base has also expanded, so many of the customers who attend will be experiencing this long-running event for the first time.
Rigby said people can register for the event right at the door, or they can go online to Spudnik.com and register there.
