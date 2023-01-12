Spudnik birds eye view

Spudnik Equipment headquarters from a birds’ eye view.

 photo courtesy of Spudnik Equipment

Spudnik Equipment is bringing back its customer appreciation open house for 2023 after the pandemic forced them to put it on hiatus. It will be happening Jan. 17-18 at the Spudnik Equipment headquarters located at 584 West 100 North in Blackfoot.

Emma Forrey, marketing specialist, said “We’re very excited” to bring the open house back. The open house had been running for at least 20 years, or “as long as any of us can remember,” Forrey said.


