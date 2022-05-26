THOMAS – One hundred and forty-five seniors gathered at Snake River High School’s recently renovated gymnasium Wednesday to be honored as graduates of the high school this year.
Many of the seniors, including 18 who were being honored as valedictorians and three more who were named as salutatorians, were among the many who were graduating with honors and top honors from the class of 2022 at SRHS.
Also in attendance were the board of trustees from the Snake River School District, Superintendent Mark Kress, Principal Ray Carter, Vice Principal Kyle Buttars and the faculty, staff and friends and family of the graduates.
The program included a pair of musical numbers by the award-winning Snake River Choir and Orchestra and the entire production was under the guidance of Senior Class President Nate Adams, who emceed the entire production.
From his opening remarks to the guest speakers which included school board Chairman Lon Harrington and Carter to the recognition of several faculty members who were retiring this spring, the entire production was done in a very tasteful and classy mode.
Some of the students were mentioned as earners of over $946,000 in scholarships, and included the 900 plus in college credits that had been earned by the students as well.
One of the four valedictorians who spoke was Lincoln High, who left the audience with a single important message that was first delivered by President John F. Kennedy many years ago.
“Try things not because they are easy, but because they are hard. You may someday find yourself taking one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.”
That brought about a standing ovation from the graduates and the crowd as there are many high expectations from this graduating class, one of the most academically gifted groups of students to pass through the halls of Snake River High School.
The entire production was concluded when the graduates threw their caps into the air, a symbol of them having graduated and the Class of 2022 was sent on their way.