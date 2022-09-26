Snake River High School’s class of 1957 held its 65th reunion Aug. 20 at a lodge owned by Dan Polatis, a brother of reunion committee co-chairman Carol Polatis Miles, on the banks of the Snake River.

Class members have met virtually every five years since graduation, plus a special gathering for their 57-year reunion. Although there were only 56 graduating seniors in 1957, all 89 of those who attended one or more of the four years of high school have been invited to attend the reunions.

