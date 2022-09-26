Snake River High School’s class of 1957 held its 65th reunion Aug. 20 at a lodge owned by Dan Polatis, a brother of reunion committee co-chairman Carol Polatis Miles, on the banks of the Snake River.
Class members have met virtually every five years since graduation, plus a special gathering for their 57-year reunion. Although there were only 56 graduating seniors in 1957, all 89 of those who attended one or more of the four years of high school have been invited to attend the reunions.
One of the highlights of this year’s reunion was honoring the 44 deceased class members of those 89. One of the classmates, Verlene Watson Allen, had written the names of those who have gone before on special balloons. After reading their names, those in attendance observed a moment of silence. There is still one other person whose whereabouts and status is unknown.
A new feature this year, which may have been one of the few positive outcomes from the COVID pandemic, was a Zoom meeting with those who were unable to physically be present. Betty Swofford McKellar joined in all the way from Florida, while Tsuyoshi Inouye tuned in from Vancouver, Wash.
The class enjoyed a catered Dutch oven meal prepared by Glenn and Shannon Thomson. Glenn is the son of class member Karen Stander Thomson. Class members then took the opportunity to share personal experiences or vignettes based on their lives. The written vignettes are in the process of being assembled for later distribution. Any other classmates or their families, particularly in behalf of deceased classmates, who would like to add additional experiences may send them to Carol Miles at polatis.backup@gmail.com, or class president Stanley Byrd at stanrbyrd@gmail.com.
The class decided to make a special contribution to Snake River High School. A total of $1,000 was raised to benefit students in music and drama.