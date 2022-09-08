FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9
DAY SPONSOR: SPARKLIGHT ADVERTISING
ON THE GROUNDS
10 am – 10 pm Buildings and Barns open
Noon – 11 pm Butler Amusements Carnival Rides open
Noon, 2, 4 pm T.C. Hatter & Marcianne, Comedy – Strolling in the Basic American Foods Food Court Area
2, 4, 6, 8 & 9 pm Spray Paint Artists – across from Photography/4-H Building
THE BANK OF COMMERCE GRANDSTAND
Noon Pari-Mutuel Racing and Indian Relay Races
Presented by: Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel
7:30 pm Cole Swindell
BIG DOG SOLAR FREE STAGE
Noon – 9 pm Check stage for daily schedule of local entertainment
4 & 6 pm Jared Sherlock, Comedic Magician & Illusionist
5 & 7 pm Dan Meyer, Sword Swallower
NORTHWEST FARM CREDIT FREE STAGE
Noon – 9 pm Check stage for daily schedule of local entertainment
5 & 8 pm Huckleberry Road, Country Band
6 & 9 pm Richard Barker The Incredible Hypnotist
WEST EVENTS AREA
10 am – 10 pm Meet the Animals – Milking Times: 4, 5 & 6 pm
Presented by: Idaho Farm Bureau
11 am – 9 pm Puzzle-Mania & Barnyard Adventure
Presented by: T-Mobile
1 & 3 pm Barrel O’Fun Comedy Show (and look for them strolling thru out the day)
2, 4 & 7 pm The Canine Stars Stunt Show
Presented by: Idaho Central Credit Union
HOME ARTS BUILDING – DEMONSTRATION KITCHEN
SUGAR ART DEMONSTRATION DAY
9 am 4-H Demonstrations (see schedule posted at the door)
10 am – 8 pm Home Arts Demonstrations
Noon – 4 pm Individual Cake Challenge – from start to finish!!!
INFIELD
9 am Draft Horse Hitches, Unbraided & Mules (east end)
9:30 am FFA Horse Judging (west end)
GODDARD PAVILION
Barn Sponsor: Idaho AgCredit
9:30 am FFA Livestock Judging
4 pm Pony Halter Classes
5 pm Pony Halter Performance Classes (following Pony Halter Classes)
BEEF SHOW BARN
Barn Sponsor: Idaho AgCredit
9 am Junior Mini Hereford Showmanship
10 am Junior American Angus Show
12:30 pm American Angus Show
3 pm Supreme Over All Beef
5:30 pm 4-H Jr. Market Animal Award Program
6 pm 4-H Jr. Livestock Market Animal Sale
YELLOW DAIRY SHOW BARN
9 am 4-H Dairy Judging Contest
10 am 4-H Dairy Skill-a-thon (immediately following the 4-H Dairy Judging Contest)
THE GARDEN
12:30, 2:30, 4:30 pm Monarch Butterfly Release
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10
DAY SPONSOR: GREAT RESORT VACATIONS
ON THE GROUNDS
10 am – 10 pm Buildings and Barns open
Noon – 11 pm Butler Amusements Carnival Rides open
Noon, 2, 4 pm T.C. Hatter & Marcianne, Comedy – Strolling in the Basic American Foods Food Court Area
2, 4, 6, 8 & 9 pm Spray Paint Artists – across from Photography/4-H Building
THE BANK OF COMMERCE GRANDSTAND
Noon Pari-Mutuel Racing and Indian Relay Races
Presented by: Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel
7:30 pm “SEPTEMBER SLAM” DEMOLITION DERBY
Presented by: Blackfoot Elks Lodge
BIG DOG SOLAR FREE STAGE
Noon – 9 pm Check stage for daily schedule of local entertainment
4 & 6 pm Jared Sherlock, Comedic Magician & Illusionist
5 & 7 pm Dan Meyer, Sword Swallower
NORTHWEST FARM CREDIT FREE STAGE
Noon – 9 pm Check stage for daily schedule of local entertainment
5 & 8 pm Huckleberry Road, County Band
6 & 9 pm Richard Barker The Incredible Hypnotist
WEST EVENTS AREA
10 am – 10 pm Meet the Animals – Milking Times: 4, 5 & 6 pm
Presented by: Idaho Farm Bureau
11 am – 9 pm Puzzle-Mania & Barnyard Adventure
Presented by: T-Mobile
1 & 3 pm Barrel O’Fun Comedy Show (also will be strolling throughout the day)
2, 4 & 7 pm The Canine Stars Stunt Show
Presented by: Idaho Central Credit Union
HOME ARTS BUILDING – DEMONSTRATION KITCHEN
QUILTING DAY
10 am – 8 pm Home Arts Demonstrations
10 am Quilting Basics
INFIELD – EAST END
9 am Draft Horse Hitches, Youth – Unbraided & Mules
GODDARD PAVILION
Barn Sponsor: Idaho AgCredit
10 am Open Wether Sire & Dam Show
4-H BUILDING
1 pm 4-H Style Revue
YELLOW DAIRY SHOW BARN
9 am 4-H Livestock Judging Contest
THE GARDEN
12:30, 2:30, 4:30 pm Monarch Butterfly Release