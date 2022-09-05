TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6
PEPSI WRISTBAND DAY
DAY SPONSOR: MAN UP CRUSADE
ON THE GROUNDS
10 am – 10 pm Buildings and Barns open
1 – 11 pm Butler Amusements Carnival Rides open
2, 4, 6, 8 & 9 pm Spray Paint Artists – across from Photography/4-H Building
THE BANK OF COMMERCE GRANDSTAND
8 am Team Penning, Branding & Sorting – FREE
6:30 pm Mutton Bustin’
Presented by: Bingham Healthcare
7:30 pm Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo
Presented by: Project Filter
Promoting: Man Up Crusade
BIG DOG SOLAR FREE STAGE
2 – 9 pm Check stage for daily schedule of local entertainment
5 & 7 pm Dan Meyer, Sword Swallower
NORTHWEST FARM CREDIT FREE STAGE
3 – 9 pm Check stage for daily schedule of local entertainment
6 & 9 pm Richard Barker The Incredible Hypnotist
WEST EVENTS AREA
10 am – 10 pm Meet the Animals – Milking Times: 4, 5 & 6 pm
Presented by: Idaho Farm Bureau
11 am – 9 pm Puzzle-Mania & Barnyard Adventure
Presented by: T-Mobile
1 & 3 pm Barrel O’Fun Comedy Show (and look for them strolling thru out the day)
2, 4 & 7 pm The Canine Stars Stunt Show
Presented by: Idaho Central Credit Union
HOME ARTS BUILDING – DEMONSTRATION KITCHEN
QUILT DAY
10 am – 8 pm Click Here to see Home Arts Demonstration Schedule – Home Arts Building, Demonstration Kitchen
10 am Christmas ornaments using paper piecing. Presented by: Susan Mauery
11am Simple, interesting quilts. Presented by: Carol Hiland
1 pm Quilting: Flying Geese: traditional block. Presented by: Carol Hiland
2 pm Wool Felting Creations! Presented by: Donna Rogers, Creationsbydsr
INFIELD – EAST END
9 am Miniature Horse Cart Driving Classes
BEEF SHOW BARN
Barn Sponsor: Idaho AgCredit
10 am All Other Breed Beef Show
3 pm Supreme Over All Beef Show
THE GARDEN
12:30, 2:30, 4:30 pm… Monarch Butterfly Release
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7
PEPSI WRISTBAND DAY
DAY SPONSOR: GREAT VACATION RESORTS
LOCAL NEWS 8 ABC
DISCOUNTED GATE WITH LOCAL NEWS 8 – $4 ADULT GATE ADMISSION WITH CANNED FOOD DONATION UNTIL 1:00 PM
ON THE GROUNDS
10 am – 10 pm Buildings and Barns open
1 – 11 pm Butler Amusements Carnival Rides open
Noon, 2, & 4 pm T.C. Hatter & Marcianne, Comedy – Strolling in the Basic American Foods Food Court Area
2, 4, 6, 8 & 9 pm Spray Paint Artists – across from Photography/4-H Building
THE BANK OF COMMERCE GRANDSTAND
8 am Barrel Racing – FREE ADMISSION INTO GRANDSTANDS
12:30 pm Flying Feathers Draft Horse Race – FREE ADMISSION INTO GRANDSTANDS
1 pm Horse Pulling with Utah Horse Pull Association – FREE ADMISSION INTO GRANDSTANDS
7:30 pm Motor Madness
BIG DOG SOLAR FREE STAGE
2 – 9 pm Check stage for daily schedule of local entertainment
4 & 6 pm Jared Sherlock, Comedic Magician & Illusionist
5 & 7 pm Dan Meyer, Sword Swallower
NORTHWEST FARM CREDIT FREE STAGE
3 – 9 pm Check stage for daily schedule of local entertainment
5 & 8 pm Huckleberry Road, Country Band
6 & 9 pm Richard Barker The Incredible Hypnotist
WEST EVENTS AREA
10 am – 10 pm Meet the Animals – Milking Times: 4, 5 & 6 pm
Presented by: Idaho Farm Bureau
11 am – 9 pm Puzzle-Mania & Barnyard Adventure
Presented by: T-Mobile
1 & 3 pm Barrel O’Fun Comedy Show (and look for them strolling thru out the day)
2, 4 & 7 pm The Canine Stars Stunt Show
Presented by: Idaho Central Credit Union
HOME ARTS BUILDING – DEMONSTRATION KITCHEN
10 am – 8 pm Click Here to see Home Arts Demonstration Schedule
11 am Beautiful Fall Flower Arrangements — presented by: LD Wolfley, Flowers by LD
1 pm “My oh My, Stir Fry!” demonstrations — presented by: Susie Rupp
2 pm “My oh My, Stir Fry!” demonstrations — presented by: Susie Rupp
INFIELD – EAST END
9 am Draft Horse Hitches, Unbraided & Mules
11 am Pony Driving Classes
GODDARD PAVILION
Barn Sponsor: Idaho AgCredit
1 pm Boer Goat Show, Registered Does – Division A
2:30 pm Boer Goat Show, Junior Bucks (following Division A)
4 pm Boer Goat Show, Commercial Meat – Div. C (following Jr. Bucks)
5 pm Jr. Draft Horse Showmanship Competition, Unbraided & Mules
7 pm 4-H Breeding Sheep Show (subject to change)
BEEF SHOW BARN
Barn Sponsor: Idaho AgCredit
6 pm Open Market Animal Classic Show
GOAT ARENA
9 am Jr. & Sr. Goat Showmanship Show
10 am Jr. Doe Goat Show (following Showmanship Classes)
11 am Sr. Doe Goat Show (following Jr. Doe Goat Show)
THE GARDEN
12:30, 2:30, 4:30 pm Monarch Butterfly Release
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8
PEPSI WRISTBAND DAY
DAY SPONSOR: GREAT RESORT VACATIONS
KIDK 3 EYEWITNESS NEWS
DISCOUNTED GATE WITH CHANNEL 3 $4 ADULT GATE ADMISSION WITH NEW SCHOOL SUPPLIES DONATION UNTIL 1:00 PM
ON THE GROUNDS
10 am – 10 pm Buildings and Barns open
Noon, 2, & 4 pm T.C. Hatter & Marcianne, Comedy – Strolling in the Basic American Foods Food Court Area
1 – 11 pm Butler Amusements Carnival Rides open
2, 4, 6, 8 & 9 pm Spray Paint Artists – across from Photography/4-H Building
THE BANK OF COMMERCE GRANDSTAND
Noon – 1:30 pm Indian Relay Races – FREE
Presented by: Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel
7:30 pm Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias
BIG DOG SOLAR FREE STAGE
2 – 9 pm Check stage for daily schedule of local entertainment
4 & 6 pm Jared Sherlock, Comedic Magician & Illusionist
5 & 7 pm Dan Meyer, Sword Swallower
NORTHWEST FARM CREDIT FREE STAGE
3 – 9 pm Check stage for daily schedule of local entertainment
5 & 8 pm Huckleberry Road, Country Band
6 & 9 pm Richard Barker The Incredible Hypnotist
WEST EVENTS AREA
10 am – 10 pm Meet the Animals – Milking Times: 4, 5 & 6 pm
Presented by: Idaho Farm Bureau
11 am – 9 pm Puzzle-Mania & Barnyard Adventure
Presented by: T-Mobile
1 & 3 pm Barrel O’Fun Comedy Show (and look for them strolling thru out the day)
2, 4 & 7 pm The Canine Stars Stunt Show
Presented by: Idaho Central Credit Union
HOME ARTS BUILDING – DEMONSTRATION KITCHEN
10 am – 8 pm Click Here to see Home Arts Demonstration Schedule
1 pm “Good Grief. Finding peace and meaning in the storm” Stress-coping strategies. Presented by: Sarah Russell, LMSW
2 pm Fudge techniques Presented by: The Candy Jar
3 pm Backyard beehive and honey production Presented by: Jay Miller, 2J Honey
4 pm Raise chickens-farm fresh eggs Presented by: Becky, Farm Hollow Farm
6 – 6:45 pm Registration for REED’S DAIRY BAKING COMPETITION
7 pm REED’S DAIRY BAKING COMPETITION – HEAVY WHIPPING CREAM
Presented by: Reed’s Dairy
INFIELD- EAST END
9 am Draft Horse Hitches, Unbraided & Mules
GODDARD PAVILION
Barn Sponsor: Idaho AgCredit
8 am Boer Goat Judging, Purebred/Full Blood Registered Does
10 am 4-H Market Goat Show
1 pm 4-H Market Lamb Show
BEEF SHOW BARN
Barn Sponsor: Idaho AgCredit
8 am Junior Hereford Show
11:30 am Herefords
1:30 pm Mini Herefords
5 pm 4-H Beef Show
GOAT ARENA
9 am Dairy Goat Judging
YELLOW DAIRY SHOW BARN
8 am 4-H Swine Show
Noon 4-H Dairy Cattle Show
THE GARDEN
12:30, 2:30, 4:30 pm Monarch Butterfly Release