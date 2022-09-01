FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 2
DAY SPONSOR: MATTRESS FIRM
ON THE GROUNDS
10 am – 10 pm Buildings and Barns open
Noon – 11 pm Butler Amusements Carnival Rides open
1, 3 & 5 pm Mimealot – Strolling in the Basic American Foods Food Court Area
2 pm Marcus, Funny Man Who Does Tricks – Strolling in the Basic American Foods Food Court Area
2, 4, 6, 8 & 9 pm Spray Paint Artists – across from Photography/4-H Building
THE BANK OF COMMERCE GRANDSTAND
8 am 4-H Working Ranch Horse Show – FREE
7:30 pm ANDY GRAMMER
BIG DOG SOLAR FREE STAGE
2 – 7 pm Check stage for daily schedule of local entertainment
4 & 6 pm Marcus, Funny Man Who Does Tricks
5 & 7 pm Dan Meyer, Sword Swallower
NORTHWEST FARM CREDIT FREE STAGE
3 – 9 pm Check stage for daily schedule of local entertainment
5 & 8 pm The Rock Bottom Boys, Rock N’ Roll with Hillbilly Soul
6 & 9 pm Richard Barker The Incredible Hypnotist
WEST EVENTS AREA
10 am – 10 pm Meet the Animals – Milking Times: 4, 5 & 6 pm
Presented by: Idaho Farm Bureau
11 am – 9 pm Puzzle-Mania & Barnyard Adventure
Presented by: T-Mobile
1 & 3 pm Barrel O’Fun Comedy Show (and look for them strolling thru out the day)
2, 4 & 7 pm The Canine Stars Stunt Show
Presented by: Idaho Central Credit Union
WEST EVENTS ARENA
8 am Stock Dog Competition
INFIELD – EAST END
8 am 4-H Driving Horse Classes
11 am BLM 4-H Mustang Trail Challenge
1 pm Draft Horse Hitches, Braided & Intermediate
HOME ARTS BUILDING – DEMONSTRATION KITCHEN
SUGAR ART DEMONSTRATIONS
10 am – 8 pm Click Here to see Home Arts Demonstration Schedule
1 – 4 pm Sugar Art Video Demonstration presented by: Sugar Art Judges, LavaCakes from Las Vegas, NV
BEEF SHOW BARN
Barn Sponsor: Idaho AgCredit
10 am 4-H Dog Show
GODDARD PAVILION
Barn Sponsor: Idaho AgCredit
9 am 4-H Rabbit Show
THE GARDEN
12:30, 2:30, & 4:30 pm Monarch Butterfly Release
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 3
DAY SPONSOR: ZARIFA USA
EISF PARADE
10 am “CELEBRATING 120 YEARS OF OLD-FASHIONED FUN!” Eastern Idaho State Fair 2022 Parade (begins corner Rich St. & Shilling St. runs down Shilling St., & ends at Alice St.)
ON THE GROUNDS
10 am – 10 pm Buildings and Barns open
Noon – 11 pm Butler Amusements Carnival Rides open
1, 3 & 5 pm Mimealot – Strolling in the Basic American Foods Food Court Area
4 & 6 pm Marcus, Funny Man Who Does Tricks – Strolling in the Basic American Foods Food Court Area
2, 4, 6, 8, & 9 pm Spray Paint Artists – across from Photography/4-H Building
THE BANK OF COMMERCE GRANDSTAND
8 am 4-H Horse Show – FREE
7:30 pm BULL RIDING CHAMPIONSHIPS
BIG DOG SOLAR FREE STAGE
Noon – 9 pm Check stage for daily schedule of local entertainment
1 & 3 pm Dan Meyer, Sword Swallower
2 pm Marcus, Funny Man Who Does Tricks
4 – 10 pm Idaho State Arm Wrestling Championships
NORTHWEST FARM CREDIT FREE STAGE
3 – 9 pm Check stage for daily schedule of local entertainment
5 & 8 pm The Rock Bottom Boys, Rock N’ Roll with Hillbilly Soul
6 & 9 pm Richard Barker The Incredible Hypnotist
WEST EVENTS AREA
10 am – 10 pm Meet the Animals – Milking Times: 4, 5 & 6 pm
Presented by: Idaho Farm Bureau
11 am – 9 pm Puzzle-Mania & Barnyard Adventure
Presented by: T-Mobile
1 & 3 pm Barrel O’Fun Comedy Show – (and look for them strolling thru out the day)
2, 4 & 7 pm The Canine Stars Stunt Show
Presented by: Idaho Central Credit Union
WEST EVENTS ARENA
8 am Stock Dog Competition
4 pm The Jay Ellis Memorial Lil’ Cowpoke Rodeo
Sponsored by: Blackfoot Elks, B – B Leather and Eastern Idaho State Fair
INFIELD
Noon BLM 4-H Mustang Auction
3 pm Draft Horse Hitches – Braided & Intermediate
HOME ARTS BUILDING – DEMONSTRATION KITCHEN
SUGAR ART DEMONSTRATIONS
10 am – 8 pm Click Here to see Home Arts Demonstration Schedule
1 pm Stacking & Crumb Coating a Cake presented by: Siget Suseno, City Bagels & Bakery, Idaho Falls
1:30 pm Marbled Sugar Cookies presented by: Nathan Chandler, Confections Bakery, Pocatello
2 pm Stenciling presented by: Lynn Winter, City Bagels & Bakery, Idaho Falls
2:30 pm Stringwork presented by: Amy Marsh, C.M.S.A., Sugar Shell, Idaho Falls
3 pm Fun with Fondant presented by: Nathan Chandler, Confections Bakery, Pocatello
3:30 pm Ganache presented by: Lynn Winter, City Bagels & Bakery, Idaho Falls
5-6 pm Registration for Chopped
6 pm Chopped – Cooking/Baking Contest (see rules in Baking & Canning Exhibitor Handbook”
GODDARD PAVILION
Barn Sponsor: Idaho AgCredit
4 pm Miniature Horse Performance Classes
YELLOW DAIRY SHOW BARN
9:30 am 4-H Poultry Show
RABBIT BARN
9 am Rabbit Show – Adult
THE GARDEN
12:30, 2:30, 4:30 pm Monarch Butterfly Release
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 4
DAY SPONSOR: GREAT RESORT VACATIONS
ON THE GROUNDS
10 am – 10 pm Buildings and Barns open
1, 3 & 5 pm Mimealot – Strolling in the Basic American Foods Food Court Area
2 pm Marcus, Funny Man Who Does Tricks – Strolling in the Basic American Foods Food Court Area
1 – 11 pm Butler Amusements Carnival Rides open
2, 4, 6, 8 & 9 pm Spray Paint Artists – across from Photography/4-H Building
THE BANK OF COMMERCE GRANDSTAND
9:30 am Cowboy Christian Church
Noon Pari-Mutuel Racing and Indian Relay Races
Presented by: Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel
7:30 pm WESTERN TRUCK & TRACTOR PULL NATIONALS
BIG DOG SOLAR FREE STAGE
Noon – 9 pm Check stage for daily schedule of local entertainment
4 & 6 pm Marcus, Funny Man who Does Tricks
5 & 7 pm Dan Meyer, Sword Swallower
NORTHWEST FARM CREDIT FREE STAGE
3 – 9 pm Check stage for daily schedule of local entertainment
5 & 8 pm The Rock Bottom Boys, Rock N’ Roll with Hillbilly Soul
6 & 9 pm Richard Barker The Incredible Hypnotist
WEST EVENTS AREA
10 am – 10 pm Meet the Animals – Milking Times: 4, 5 & 6 pm
Presented by: Idaho Farm Bureau
11 am – 9 pm Puzzle-Mania & Barnyard Adventure
Presented by: T-Mobile
1 & 3 pm Barrel O’Fun Comedy Show (and also look for them strolling thru out the day)
2, 4 & 7 pm The Canine Stars Stunt Show
Presented by: Idaho Central Credit Union
INFIELD – EAST END
9 am Draft Horse Hitches, Braided & Intermediate
GODDARD PAVILION
Barn Sponsor: Idaho AgCredit
8 am Open Sheep Show
5 pm Jr. Draft Showmanship Competition, Braided & Intermediate
RABBIT BARN
9 am Rabbit Show – Youth
THE GARDEN
12:30, 2:30, & 4:30 pm Monarch Butterfly Release
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 5
DAY SPONSOR: PROJECT FILTER
ON THE GROUNDS
10 am – 10 pm Buildings and Barns open
11 am – 11 pm Butler Amusements Carnival Rides open
1, 3 & 5 pm Mimealot – Strolling in the Basic American Foods Food Court Area
2 pm Marcus, Funny Man Who Does Tricks – Strolling in the Basic American Foods Food Court Area
2, 4, 6, 8 & 9 pm Spray Paint Artists – across from Photography/4-H Building
THE BANK OF COMMERCE GRANDSTAND
Noon Pari-Mutuel Racing and Indian Relay Races
Presented by: Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel
6:30 pm Mutton Bustin’
Presented by: Bingham Healthcare
7:30 pm Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo
Presented by: Project Filter
Promoting: Military Night
BIG DOG SOLAR FREE STAGE
Noon – 9 pm Check stage for daily schedule of local entertainment
Noon Kid’s Ultimate Pie Challenge
Presented by: Harris Publishing
1 pm People’s Choice Award: Best Fair Food Finals
Presented by: I.E. Productions
4 & 6 pm Marcus, Funny Man Who Does Tricks
5 & 7 pm Dan Meyer, Sword Swallower
NORTHWEST FARM CREDIT FREE STAGE
3 – 9 pm Check stage for daily schedule of local entertainment
5 & 8 pm The Rock Bottom Boys, Rock N’ Roll with Hillbilly Soul
6 & 9 pm Richard Barker The Incredible Hypnotist
WEST EVENTS AREA
10 am – 10 pm Meet the Animals – Milking Times: 4, 5 & 6 pm
Presented by: Idaho Farm Bureau
11 am – 9 pm Puzzle-Mania & Barnyard Adventure
Presented by: T-Mobile
1 & 3 pm Barrel O’Fun Comedy Show (and look for the strolling thru out the day)
2, 4 & 7 pm The Canine Stars Stunt Show
Presented by: Idaho Central Credit Union
HOME ARTS BUILDING – DEMONSTRATION KITCHEN
10 am – 8 pm Click Here to see Home Arts Demonstration Schedule
1 pm Keep your pets happy and healthy. Learn basic first aid.
Presented by: Dr. Tony Parson, Blackfoot Animal Clinic
2 pm Beautiful birds of Idaho and spring/fall migrations.
Presented by: Bill Scheiss, Idaho Outdoor Expert & Eastern Idaho News columnist
3 pm Common rocks (semi-precious stones) in Central and Eastern Idaho. Where to find them.
Presented by: Bill Scheiss, Idaho Outdoor Expert & Eastern Idaho News columnist
4 pm Attract butterflies
Presented by: Karen Reed, The Butterfly Haven
4-H BUILDING
9 am 4-H Demonstration Contest
9 am – Noon –- Juniors
Noon – 3 pm –- Intermediate
3 pm – 6 pm –- Seniors
INFIELD – EAST END
9 am Draft Horse Hitches, Braided & Intermediate
GODDARD PAVILION
Barn Sponsor: Idaho AgCredit
8 am Open Sheep Show
4 pm Miniature Horse Halter Classes
BEEF SHOW BARN
Barn Sponsor: Idaho AgCredit
10 am Simmentals
1 pm Shorthorns
2:30 pm Murray Greys
GOAT ARENA
8 am 4-H Dairy Goat Show
YELLOW DAIRY SHOW BARN
9 am Poultry & Pigeon Show
THE GARDEN
12:30, 2:30, 4:30 pm Monarch Butterfly Release