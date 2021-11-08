Four months after graduating from Blackfoot High School, Steven Faulkner enlisted in the U.S. Army. At that time, the Vietnam War was going on.
“I’m patriotic,” he said. “I enlisted; I was not drafted. My draft number was somewhere in the 200s.”
Faulkner served 20 years and 2 days in the U.S. Army, serving from 29 Sept. 1970, through 3 Oct. 1990.
His basic training was at Fort Lewis, Wash., from October to December 1970. He enlisted as a 67 Uniform Medium Helicopter Mechanic and took his training at the U.S. Army Aviation School at Fort Rucker, Ala. After graduation, he was informed the Army did not need any more of these mechanics since Vietnam was starting to end.
“I was reclassified as a 31 Mike (Multichannel Communications Equipment Specialist),” Faulkner said. “Had I paid attention to my government class in high school, I would have known the Army could not do that since I had enlisted in the service for the Aviation MOS (Military Occupational Specialty 67 U).
He was reassigned to a four-month course at Fort Gordon, Ga. Upon graduation, after a short leave, he was assigned to the 440th Signal Co. 366th Signal Battalion (Bn) at Fort Hood, Texas.
“I was there about six months,” he said.
Faulkner was next assigned to D Battery 1/44th Air Defense Artillery at Piin Korea, a Hawk Missile Site. It was part of the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade headquartered at Osan Air Force Base.
“I was assigned to the 67th Signal Bn at Fort Gordon, Ga,” he said. “I was there until July 1973 where I reenlisted and returned to Alaska. After a short 30-day leave, I reported to B Co 33d Signal Bn (STRATCOM) at Fort Richardson.”
After about a year in Alaska, he returned home to marry his high school sweetheart, Jessie LeFevre. She went back to Alaska with him; his tour was extended for another two years.
“Our son Jeremy was born to us in Alaska on Dec. 24, 1976,” he said.
Faulkner rotated to the 1st Cav Div at Fort Hood, Texas, where the family spent the next five years. “I went from sub-zero freezing to extreme heat with the move to Texas.
“Our daughters, Shanna and Shawna, were born in Pocatello in 1977,” he said. “During a short separation, my unit spent more time training in the field than we did with their families. We rejoined our families in the summer of 1977.”
In 1981, Faulkner reenlisted to get out of Texas. He and his family returned to a Field Artillery Unit at Fort Richardson Alaska B Battery 1/37 Field Artillery.
“We experienced sub-zero freezing temperatures in the interior of Alaska, much like the first time I was there,” he said. “We trained at Fort Greely and Fort Wainwright.”
In 1984, Faulkner did his final reenlistment. It was a “burst of six” and was the only time he reenlisted for six years. This reenlistment took him just shy of his 20-year career mark.
“I was assigned to B Co 127th Signal Bn at Fort Ord, Calif.,” he said. “I was assigned as a section chief in a signal company.”
“During my time in the military, one thing was made very clear to all, that getting a good education was a key point to getting promotions and duty assignments.”
Faulkner arrived at Fort Ord California in the summer of 1984 and was there until 1987. He received a 90-day notice that he was going back to South Korea.
“I made every attempt to not go, but, I had to,” he said. “My niece came down from Idaho to helped my wife take care of our three children in California while I went back to Korea.”
He was assigned to B Co 122nd Signal Bn, 2nd Infantry Div at Camp Casey, South Korea.
During his first and second tours in Korea, Faulkner was allowed to visit the Peach Village of Panmunjon.
“I stepped into North Korea for just a few minutes on both tours,” he said. “To say the least, it was spooky.”
During his second tour of duty in Korea, his father, Stan Faulkner, passed away in March 1988. He received a short 30-day leave to return to Idaho and California to see his wife and kids before returning to Korea.
Upon his return to the United States, he was reassigned back to his old unit.
“I remained with my unit in California until September 1989 when I was informed I was required to attend the Basic Non-Commissioned Officers (B-NOC) Course at Fort Gordon, Ga. After a nine-week separation, I was back with my family once again.”
In February 1990, Faulkner finally came down on the Sergeant First Class promotion list.
“Man, I was so excited; I finally made it,” he said. “But along with the new promotion came new assignments: 18 weeks at Fort Gordon to attend the Advanced (A-NOC) course and another tour of duty in Korea. That would have been my third tour of duty in South Korea.
“I was to return to my old unit, the 122nd Signal. I declined the promotion and on July 27, 1990, I extended 90 days to complete my 20-year and 2 day career.”
Having extended 90 days, he then took 90 days of saved up leave and brought his family home to Idaho.
After retiring from the military, Faulkner worked at Nonpareil and Basic American Foods for 19 years.
He graduated from Idaho State University with a degree in marketing and management. He retired from the workforce at age 64.
Following retirement, he has worked with AmeriCorps at Snake River Junior High and got into substitute teaching “which I live for and love to do.”
“I am a proud member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” he said. “My hobbies are fishing and making walking sticks to give away to those who need them.”
His family is made up of his wife Jessie; they have been married 47 years.
Their children and grandchildren include Jeremy and his wife Melinda with their five sons and one daughter — Ryan, Dakota Dee, Isaiah, Nathan and Austin and the couple’s daughter Kyree. Their oldest daughter, Shanna, is married to Bryce Saunders; they have two daughters — Tayla and Carley. Tayla’s husband is 2nd Lt. Rayden Ogborn. Their youngest daughter, Shawna, is married to Ken Durbin; their son is Braeden.
Faulkner is also a member of the American Legion Post 23 Blackfoot and is the Commander of the local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9443 in Blackfoot.