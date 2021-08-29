BLACKFOOT — A suspect has been arrested in a shooting that left one person wounded in Blackfoot, authorities said.
The incident happened Saturday and both the victim and suspect are adult males, police said.
The victim was hospitalized following the incident and is expected to survive, authorities said.
The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident and there are no other suspects on the loose, authorities said.
Blackfoot police said they will release more information about the incident on Monday.