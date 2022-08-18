usu football scrimmage
Buy Now

Utah State safety Ike Larsen (19) breaks up a pass intended for receiver NyNy Davis during a scrimmage on Saturday.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Utah State’s football program wrapped up its second full week of fall camp with a two-hour scrimmage as part of its annual Family Fun Day last Saturday afternoon at Maverik Stadium.

The defense definitely won the day — which is pretty typical during fall camp scrimmages — as it amassed 8.0 sacks and 23 tackles for loss, plus intercepted two passes and recovered a fumble. Unlike the previous week, the Aggies were able to work on a lot of red zone scenarios during Saturday’s 120-play practice. Four of the offense’s seven touchdowns took place in short-yardage situations, while two of the other three possessions to paydirt only covered 40 yards.

Tags

Recommended for you