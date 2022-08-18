Utah State’s football program wrapped up its second full week of fall camp with a two-hour scrimmage as part of its annual Family Fun Day last Saturday afternoon at Maverik Stadium.
The defense definitely won the day — which is pretty typical during fall camp scrimmages — as it amassed 8.0 sacks and 23 tackles for loss, plus intercepted two passes and recovered a fumble. Unlike the previous week, the Aggies were able to work on a lot of red zone scenarios during Saturday’s 120-play practice. Four of the offense’s seven touchdowns took place in short-yardage situations, while two of the other three possessions to paydirt only covered 40 yards.
Here are four takeaways from Saturday’s scrimmage:
1. Local product is going to make an impact.
Redshirt freshman safety Ike Larsen has put together “as good of a fall camp as anybody,” USU head coach Blake Anderson asserted, and it showed in the second scrimmage. The former Logan and Sky View star looked sharp in coverage and made arguably the most memorable play of the afternoon by picking off a pretty well-thrown deep ball by Cooper Legas.
No. 19 elevated above speedy receiver NyNy Davis and plucked the ball out of the air. Larsen nearly made a similar play the previous week, but wideout Terrell Vaughn was able to win that 50-50 ball.
Larsen played sparingly in two games as a true freshman, but Anderson said “I could see him very easily working into the rotation where he’s playing some significant snaps with the No. 1 defense” in 2022.
USU already has proven talent at the safety position in returning starter Hunter Reynolds, Miami transfer Gurvan Hall Jr. and Dominic Tatum, who got off to an outstanding start a year ago before suffering a season-ending injury in Week 4 against Air Force. The 6-foot-3, 180-pounder sat out of the first scrimmage, but made five tackles Saturday.
USU’s cornerbacks also fared well in the second scrimmage as returning starter Michael Anyanwu intercepted a pass and broke up another, while Ajani Carter looks like a potential all-Mountain West performer. Carter made the move from striker — USU’s hybrid safety/outside linebacker position — to cornerback during spring camp.
“I think AJ’s move to corner has been a really good move for him,” Anderson said. “His length showed up again today, although I think (An)dre (Grayson) and Mike (Anyanwu) are both playing great. Gurvan Hall is a phenomenal addition to losing Shaq (Bond), but then we’ve already talked about (how) Ike Larsen is a super pleasant surprise because he’s really able to play either one of those (safety) spots back there and gives us a ton of versatility.”
2. Aggies appear to have enough depth at tailback.
The Aggies have one of the top running backs in the Mountain West in Calvin Tyler Jr., but their depth took a hit this past winter when Elelyon Noa, their second-leading rusher a year ago, entered the transfer portal. Noa recently resurfaced at Boise State, where has been reunited with his brother, Ezekiel, who is a starting linebacker for the Broncos.
USU recently brought in former Utah and Fresno State tailback Jordan Willmore to add depth in the room, and he looked pretty good in the second scrimmage. In fact, all five of USU’s running backs did some good things Saturday, despite there being more of a conservative offensive approach, as they finished with 213 yards and three TDs on 49 attempts.
The Aggies busted off runs of 17, 18, 17, 16, 18, 18 and 13 yards. All five tailbacks USU used — Tyler Jr., Willmore, Pailate Makakona, John Gentry and true freshman Robert Briggs — contributed with at least one carry that went for double digit yardage. Gentry had three of those semi-explosive runs, while Tyler Jr. powered his way into the end zone twice.
All of Tyler Jr.’s potential backups showed enough promised to suggest the Aggies can improve on their rushing totals from a year ago. USU averaged a decent 143.1 yards per game on the ground during the 2021 campaign, but only 3.6 yards per carry.
“I’m hoping once we settle in (on those) five (starting offensive linemen) and we can get good reps with them on a regular basis that we’ll start being a little bit more consistent,” Anderson said. “(But) the big runs were good. That was exciting.”
The Aggie were missing three of their top offensive linemen in scrimmage No. 2 in Cole Motes, Jacob South and Faleupe Alo. All three of those athletes have been in the starting lineup at least seven times during their time in Logan. All three of them should be healthy enough to play in USU’s home and season opener against Connecticut on Saturday, Aug. 27.
3. Striker position is coming along pretty well.
One of the biggest questions marks heading into fall camp is who would replace Anthony Switzer as the starting striker. The Arkansas State transfer had a big spring camp, but it ended on a sour note when he tore his ACL in the Blue vs. White Game.
Kaleo Neves, a junior who played his high school ball at Timpview, has looked sharp in both scrimmages and will likely start against UConn. No. 23 wrapped up well on a pair of nice open-field tackles Saturday.
Junior college transfer Omari Okeke made a pair of tackles after sitting out the first scrimmage, and his abilities have been praised by Anderson. Wes Wright, the brother of former USU standout wideout Derek Wright, has played in both scrimmages.
These three athletes are inexperienced at the Division I level and new to the striker position, but Anderson is feeling pretty about how they are coming along.
“We’ve been working through the process of trying to fill the gap of losing Switzer in the spring game and everybody was able to see Omari play a little bit today and start showing up,” Anderson said. “And he’s a guy who’s been battling injuries, but if you get him on the field, I believe it gives us enough depth to ... play more than one guy, keep guys fresh and be dynamic back there, and I think you saw that today.”
4. New wrinkle in the running game?
The Aggie offense surely surprised a lot of fans in attendance when tight end Ron Tiavaasue lined up beside quarterback Levi Williams and took a trio of handoffs. The Missouri State transfer gained three yards on one of his carries and zero on his other two. All three rushing attempts took place when the Aggies were backed up inside their own 5-yard line.
The 6-3, 270-pounder never carried the ball in a game in his two previous collegiate stops — at Snow College and the Missouri State. Does offensive coordinator Anthony Tucker plan on giving Tiavaasue the ball in short-yardage or back-up situations in the future?
“You’ve got Levi who’s 230 pounds and can run, (but) he’s in a red jersey, so it wasn’t quite what you’d want,” Anderson said. “There were maybe some tackles he could break, but in a red jersey he’s not going to get a chance. But Ron, he’s like having another O-lineman on the field. ... We were using that 270-pound body and in unique ways, and that is a wrinkle that we are flirting with. We’ll see how much it gets use during the season.”