All of the children who participated in the Tater Trot in 2019 received a gold medal.
BLACKFOOT — The 11th annual Tater Trot is fast approaching, set to take place Oct. 9. The fun run was established to help raise funds for the Community Dinner Table (CDT) Christmas box distribution program. The event is being held at the Jensen Grove shelter.
For those wishing to register, you can go to www.idahotatertrot.com. Online registration will be available until midnight Oct. 7, after that date you will need to register in person the morning of the event. Because this is a fundraiser and we are trying to avoid any wasted funds, in order to get the cool t-shirt, you must register by Sept. 24. This will give time to order the shirts and have them printed.
The event will feature a baked potato bar served by the CDT. We are also having a raffle where participants have a chance to win some great prizes.
We would like to thank our wonderful sponsors and hope you would support them throughout the year — Liberty Gold Potatoes, Family Dental Center/Paul Hansen DDS, Alsco, Rupe’s, Tommy Vaughn’s, Idaho Central, Credit Union, Homestead Restaurant, Power Lube, Bowers Collision, Mr. Pizza, Basic American Foods, Blackfoot Movie Mill, Grove City Wine Gardens, City of Blackfoot, and Teton Healthy Hubs.
The event has traditionally been the first week in November, but event organizers have changed it to the second Saturday in October, hopefully to have better weather. Below are some important times and dates to remember.
September 24th T-shirt deadline
October 7th Online registration closes at midnight