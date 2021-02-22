BLACKFOOT – Help to file tax returns is available beginning Monday, February 22, in Blackfoot and Fort Hall. This service, called Tax Aide, is through the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) and is available each week. Tax Aide is free to low income and senior citizens.
The tax program is supported by a grant from the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA). There is no charge for this service.
“All taxes are prepared on a first come, first served basis,” lead preparer Harrison Gerstlauer said.
“People will be asked to sign in on a sheet when they arrive. A greeter will meet you. He or she will be able to answer questions for you.”
Taxes are filed by E-filing. A paper copy of tax returns is available if people prefer to e-mail their tax returns.
Beginning Monday, Feb. 22, AARP Tax Aide preparers will be at the Blackfoot Senior Citizens’ Center, 20 E. Pacific St., from 5–8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and 1-5 p.m. on Friday, thru April 12.
In Fort Hall, AARP Tax Aide preparers are available by appointment by emailing: nauck@shobantribes.com or by phone (208) 478-3767; e.thompson@sbtribes.com; mitve@shoban.com (leave a phone number).
All taxes must be filed by Tuesday, April 16.
“If you are filing taxes just for the grocery credit, we will have forms on hand,” Gerstlauer said. “We can help you fill them out.”
To file taxes, bring your Social Security cards and driver’s license and two forms of identification, all forms of income and all means of deduction, your 1099 or 1098 Education Form, taxes, insurance and medical, if they apply. Standard deduction is used.
Due to COVID-19 a new system is set up. There is no contact with the preparer, only the facilitator. Forms may be picked up at the Senior Citizens Center desk and filled out at home. Bring last year’s tax return and all 2020 forms, 1099, 1098, W2, Social Security, etc.
For more information, call Gerstlauer at (208) 680-0021.