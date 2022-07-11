The employees of Pocatello Ready Mix (PRM) who are members of the Teamsters Local 983 union went on strike on May 10, and it has continued for eight weeks, with July 12 being the start of their ninth week.
Striking employees say they plan to continue their strike until the company is willing to negotiate with them.
“I don’t know how long it will last but we’re in it until the end,” said Mark Martin, an employee of PRM and the union steward in Pocatello.
On June 29, union representatives met with the company for mediation for about 10 hours, and the representatives were told that the company would give them a proposal that week. As of July 11, the union has not received a proposal from the company.
Jessica Prather, secretary and treasurer of Teamsters Local 983, said that she has received some communication back from the company about how they were waiting on insurance information to get back to the union with a proposal.
The Chronicle has contacted PRM over the phone five times and has left a note in the Pocatello office looking for comment, and the owner, Charles Horrocks, has not been available for contact each time and did not call back.
“The strike began over unfair labor practices, including not bargaining in good faith,” Prather said. “But there’s also the issue of the employer wanting to replace their benefits, their union health insurance and union pension with private plans that are more expensive.”
The union has filed charges for failure to provide requested information, direct dealing with employees and unlawful solicitation of resignation from the union. The charges were filed to the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) and they are still pending. It’s up to the NLRB to decide if there are damages due.
While PRM didn’t attempt to cut the wages of the employees, and held true to the union’s proposal of a 50 cent per hour wage increase this year and the next, employees say the change in health plans would cut into their take home pay.
According to Jake Blackburn, union steward in Blackfoot, the late Charles Horrocks Sr., brought the union in originally.
“It was actually the company that wanted the union … it was pretty close to when they first opened,” Prather said.
Blackburn said that in the negotiation process the company has offered “just excuses, and we’ve been union here for 48 years. We’ve had the same stuff for 48 years.”
The actions taken by the company for which charges were filed have led some who are a part of Teamsters Local 983 to accuse the company of trying to get the union out of the company.
“That is the feeling we get from how they’ve been acting during negotiations, but I can’t say for certain. They will deny that,” Prather said.
Two Blackfoot Police officers were sent to respond to where the striking employees were in front of the Pocatello Ready Mix building in Blackfoot on July 6 but according to Blackburn, “They said we were good.”
“Anyone’s free to strike as long as they’re doing it peacefully. It’s not our position to place value on what they’re protesting about,” said BPD Capt. Wes Wheatley.
Prather pointed out that employees have a choice of whether they want to join the union, “and if they do … they have a voice in their workplace and in their union contract. And ultimately workers are the union, and the union is there to help advocate for better working conditions and better wages and benefits.”
“You’re so much better off with a union and we wouldn’t be where we’re at without them,” Blackburn said.
While there were three employees in Blackfoot who crossed the picket line as of June 29, the original vote to go on strike was unanimous and the majority of those who started it are still on strike.
“We were hoping that it would show the company that they’re serious and show the company that they need these workers. We’re hoping we can come to an agreement that both sides are happy with so we can get these guys back to work,” Prather said “We’re willing to negotiate as long as the company is.”
“With them not negotiating with us shows us that they don’t care about the employees or their customers where they’re not negotiating, trying to get us back to work,” Martin said.
When asked how long she thinks the strike can continue, Prather responded, “As long as necessary. It can be a complicated process but we’re hoping that everyone will be back soon.”
Both the union members in Blackfoot and Pocatello said they’ve received community support in the form of donations and sometimes people have brought them lunch or snacks while they stand on the picket line.
“Even just driving by and honking is awesome. People have dropped off donuts or bought the strikers lunch. People have donated their own personal money to the strike fund,” Prather said.
If citizens want to donate to the strike fund they can send it to the Teamsters Local 983 office building on 456 N. Arthur Ave. or they have a square link on their Facebook page. If they would like to provide food, drop off funds or just talk to the striking employees, they can find them at 577 Frontage Road in Blackfoot, and at 9659 N Philbin Road in Pocatello.
“We really do hope this will be coming to an end soon. We have hope on the horizon,” Prather said.