SHELLEY — A two-vehicle accident north of Shelley Friday night killed one teen and sent two others to local hospitals, according to the Idaho State Police.
The accident occurred at approximately 6:55 p.m. at the intersection of 1500 North and 800 East or the New Sweden Highway, just before the Snake River bridge, police said.
The accident involved a 1991 GMC Sierra pickup and a 2001 Ford Taurus. The 1991 GMC pickup was being driven southbound on 800 East by a juvenile. The 2001 Ford Taurus, also being driven by a juvenile, was eastbound on 1500 North. The Taurus was struck on the driver’s side by the GMC Sierra. Both vehicles came to rest in a field east of the road.
The driver of the Taurus succumbed to their injuries at the scene of the crash. A juvenile passenger in the Taurus was transported by ground ambulance to East Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. The driver of the GMC was transferred by ground ambulance to Bingham Memorial Hospital in Blackfoot. The extend of their injuries is unknown at this time.
The driver and passenger of the Taurus were wearing a seat belt. However, the driver of the GMC was not wearing a seat belt.
Bingham County Sheriff’s deputies also responded to the scene.