Due to popular demand, the Teton House restaurant made a comeback this spring at a historic location in downtown Blackfoot and the reception has been everything that could have been hoped for.
The Teton House reopened at 80 N. Broadway after some extensive remodeling work. The original location near Walmart closed down in 2019.
“The City of Blackfoot wanted us the bring the Teton House back,” said Leo Hancock, owner of the Blackfoot restaurant. “There was a building with the New Frontier. We remodeled the building and gave it the rustic look.”
Hancock said his restaurant is currently working to remodel the downstairs of the building into a venue.
“Come in on a weekday and someone may be playing on the piano or the guitar,” he said. “We might even have a comedian.”
Hancock believes the best part of owning a restaurant is being able to entertain guests and giving them a fine dining experience.
“It’s like what you do in your own house when you have guests,” he said. “I like having my servers take the food out and know that it’s high quality. You don’t find that kind of quality in many places.”
The first Teton House opened in Menan. It is a steak and seafood restaurant. Hancock explained that sometimes they serve Japanese and Australian beef.
“Halibut and salmon are brought in fresh,” he said. “We have gourmet hamburgers and sandwiches.”
Anyone wishing to eat at either location is encouraged to make a reservation beforehand.
“We get people from other cities who want to eat here,” said Hancock. “We hate to have to tell them they have to wait.”