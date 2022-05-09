Bingham Healthcare joins with thousands of health systems around the country to celebrate National Hospital Week — this year it is May 8 through May 14. It is a special time to honor the dedicated healthcare employees who make our healthcare facilities beacons of compassion, hope, and understanding in the communities we serve.
Thank you for your dedication
I want to personally thank all of our employees for everything you do, and have been doing each day, that provides such a significant impact on how smoothly our facilities run. Your dedication, teamwork, and collaborative efforts have been unparalleled, especially throughout the past year, and I cannot thank you enough. Your commitment and dedication is demonstrated daily through your spirit of kindness, support, and relentless giving of yourselves.
You play a special role at Bingham
Everyone who works at Bingham plays a special role in serving our community, regardless of the department you work in. I am extremely grateful to be surrounded by each and every one of you. I have never been more proud of every single Bingham employee for your heightened levels of teamwork, thoughtfulness, and solidarity that I have seen exhibited during the past year.
Bingham Healthcare is more than just a hospital. It is also more than just a job. Bingham Healthcare is a family and it’s our family. I am proud to work with you and to call myself part of #TeamBingham, and feel humbled, grateful, and encouraged by the upstanding people we have working with us.
Again, thank you to everyone for what you do on a daily basis. We greatly appreciate you and all that you do!