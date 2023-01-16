A new place to hang out has come to Blackfoot with The Hang Out, one of the newest businesses to come to the downtown area recently.
The Hang Out opened on Dec. 16 in the building that used to be occupied by the old pawn shop at 30 West Bridge St. Now instead of a pawn shop, a hang out center with foosball, billiards, snacks and much more has come to grace the downtown area, open to people of all ages
The Hang Out is still underground in the Blackfoot community. It operates between the hours of 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, closed on Monday.
The idea to start The Hang Out came to Jamie Curtis, the owner, after being a resident of Blackfoot for several years and seeing that her teenagers didn’t have much to do around town.
“I wanted something fun for everybody in the town to have something close and local to do,” Curtis said.
Before actually starting The Hang Out, Curtis thought about it for a while, but didn’t decide that it was time until she suffered a life setback. She ended up getting laid off from her job of nine years as a mortgage loan processor and was having a difficult time finding an equivalent job with the way the market is.
After thinking about this for four years, Curtis decided now was the time to go for it.
“I just kind of said, ‘you know what, this is what I’m gonna do’ and I did it,” Curtis said.
From there, she began shopping around for the materials she would need. She recruited her kids to help her figure out what kind of things she could offer that teenagers would like to do.
“It’s just a fun place to let go and just enjoy yourself for a little bit,” Curtis said.
Curtis feels that teenagers need a place where they can let go and enjoy themselves because of everything they’ve had to go through in the last three years, “because the seclusion from doing school online and at home and not being able to socialize like they were used to. It did impact them.”
Right now The Hang Out offers games for its customers such as ping pong, air hockey, billiards, basketball shots, foosball, and an electronic dart board with more games to come. There’s also a toddler section to accommodate for all different age groups.
There’s also a lounge area with a television set where people can converse, play one of the many board games offered or just hang out. They can host movie nights with their television and with a projector.
The Hang Out offers a snack bar with many different snacks and sodas across from the lounge area where people can grab a bite to eat. Across from the snack bar, there is a friendship wall where teenagers can write a positive message and leave their mark on The Hang Out.
The Hang Out hosts events as well, with different birthday parties already planned and a wrestling team awards ceremony. There’s also going to be a glow in the dark party, but the date for that hasn’t been officially set.
As time goes on, Curtis plans to bring even more to The Hang Out. She wants to acquire a VR headset as well as introduce glow in the dark mini golf.
People who want to keep up on The Hang Out can follow its Facebook page for any updates and upcoming events.
Curtis is excited for people to come to The Hang Out for the first time and experience “the games and the space where people can have fun.”
“It’s here to give the community and our sister communities as well somewhere reasonably priced to get their families out and do stuff,” Curtis said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.