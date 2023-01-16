A new place to hang out has come to Blackfoot with The Hang Out, one of the newest businesses to come to the downtown area recently.

The Hang Out opened on Dec. 16 in the building that used to be occupied by the old pawn shop at 30 West Bridge St. Now instead of a pawn shop, a hang out center with foosball, billiards, snacks and much more has come to grace the downtown area, open to people of all ages


