Thomas won four golds at the 4A District 6 championships: the 800, 1,600, 3,200 and 4x400. He ran personal bests of 1:56.45 in the 800 (fastest in District 6 this season), 4:15.29 in the 1,600 (fastest in District 6 and No. 2 in Idaho this season, No. 2 all-time on record in District 6) and 9:13.74 in the 3,200 (No. 4 in the state this season, No. 4 all-time in District 6), won the 1,600, the 3,200, placed fifth and was part of a fifth place finish in the 4x400 at the 4A state meet.
Dallan Morse, Blackfoot sr.
Morse won the 200 and 400 and was also part of winning 4x400 and medley relays at the 4A District 6 championships. He placed sixth in the 200, second in the 400 and was part of Blackfoot’s fifth-place 4x400 and third-place medley relay at the 4A state meet. He ran personal bests of 22.27 in the 200 and 48.76 in the 400, the latter of which was No. 3 in Idaho this season and an all-time District 6 best time.
Eli Gregory, Blackfoot sr.
Gregory collected four state medals in his final Blackfoot season: second place in the 3,200, third in the 1,600, fifth in the 4x400 and third in the medley relay. He won the Boise Relays in the 1,600 and took second in the 1,600 and 3,200 at the 4A District 6 championships. Gregory attained personal bests of 4:16.84 in the 1,600 and 9:16.83 in the 3,200, which were each No. 5 in Idaho this season.