FORT HALL — Idaho State Police investigated a two- vehicle injury crash southbound on I-15 at milepost 78 Wednesday, two miles south of the Fort Hall exit, that injured three people and backed up traffic for miles.
Police said Scott Bezold, 37, of Rigby, was southbound on I-15 in a 2002 Cadillac Escalade. McKenna Peterson, 27, of Blackfoot, was also southbound in a 2018 Kia Forte. The two drivers were approaching the scene of a crash which had previously occurred in the area, when Peterson struck Bezold from behind. Both vehicles left the roadway and overturned, and extrication was needed on both vehicles. Peterson, Bezold, and Bezold’s passenger, Melanie Bezold, also 37 of Rigby, were transported by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. Peterson was cited for following too close. The crash is still under investigation.
As of 11:40 a.m. traffic on the interstate was backed up for more than two miles in both directions because of the crashes.
The crashes occurred between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. and at one point Interstate 15 northbound and one lane of Interstate 15 southbound were entirely shut down because of the crashes.
As of 11:40 a.m. Interstate 15 southbound was still partially blocked, Idaho State Police said.
Motorists were told to expect long delays in the area of the crashes.