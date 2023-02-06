tick tick boom cast and band

The cast and band of ‘Tick, Tick... Boom!’ sit together.

 photo courtesy of Jonathan Williams

The Blackfoot Community Players will be showing the 1990 production “Tick, Tick… Boom!” in the Nuart Theater this month. They’ll be performing six showings, the performances taking place on Feb. 10, 11, 13, 17, 18, and 21 with doors opening at 7 p.m.

The musical was originally written by Jonathan Larson, the famous composer who created the musical “Rent.” The show is largely autobiographical about Larson as he’s reaching 30 years old and struggling because he hadn’t accomplished the goals he wanted to yet. Audiences may be familiar with this show from the recent 2021 film adaptation, starring Andrew Garfield and directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda.


