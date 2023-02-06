The Blackfoot Community Players will be showing the 1990 production “Tick, Tick… Boom!” in the Nuart Theater this month. They’ll be performing six showings, the performances taking place on Feb. 10, 11, 13, 17, 18, and 21 with doors opening at 7 p.m.
The musical was originally written by Jonathan Larson, the famous composer who created the musical “Rent.” The show is largely autobiographical about Larson as he’s reaching 30 years old and struggling because he hadn’t accomplished the goals he wanted to yet. Audiences may be familiar with this show from the recent 2021 film adaptation, starring Andrew Garfield and directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Now director Jonathan Williams is bringing the production to Blackfoot with a three-person cast as well as a live band to bring the story to life. The performance stars Porter Williams as Jonathan, Heidi Powell playing Susan and Benjamin Hodson as Michael. These are their main roles as they’ll also play other characters throughout the show.
This is the first time a live band will be accompanying a musical in the Nuart Theater. Jonathan spoke to how incredible the band is and how unique the experience is in Blackfoot.
Cora Stringham will be on the piano, Jon Reilly on the drums, Collin Smith on lead guitar and Joe Peterson playing the bass. Together they make up the Vamp Stamps.
Saige Nach is the assistant director and she’s also been in charge of costuming and choreography. Kimberli Williams is the music director and Terry Hansen and Michael Monroe have done tech work.
“I think Blackfoot will enjoy the show because the message is pretty universal,” Jonathan said. “Larson was worried that he’s 29 turning 30 and he hasn’t really made it big yet and wonders how he’s going to do that and when he can get that done.”
The cast, crew and band have been rehearsing this performance since the first of the year and working to perfect it before local audiences witness it.
In order to rehearse the performance, the actors and band members split into two groups. The actors worked on their lines and stage blocking while the band members practiced the music.
Powell said the process of rehearsing has been unique since it’s only a three-person cast.
“It’s been a really collaborative process. It’s not just like the director telling us what we should do, but we’re all kind of giving ideas, giving our input. We’re able to be a little bit more creative just because there’s so few of us and we can make decisions like that,” Powell said.
Then in the past few rehearsals, the two groups have joined each other to put the performance together completely.
“So we kind of did our own thing and now we’re coming together to try and fit the two big pieces of the puzzle together,” Porter said.
Hodson spoke highly of the talent in the area.
“The talent in Blackfoot is just incredible,” Hodson said. “I could not be more grateful that I can be part of this.”
Porter said he spent a great deal of time watching videos of Jonathan Larson performing to help him get into the character.
Porter said that he was “trying see what his mannerisms are like, reading into the context of the show, of the lines that I say.” He felt that the most challenging aspect of preparing for the performance were the amount of lines he had to memorize.
Powell said it’s been easy for her to get into the character of Susan because they have so many similarities. She teaches singing and piano, and Susan is a dance teacher.
“I think Susan can be summed up best in one of the lyrics of a song. It says Susan longs to live by the sea, she’s through with competition,” Powell said.
Hodson said he’s had a great time playing so many characters in the performance.
“Not only am I playing Michael, but I also play Jonathan’s dad. I play a counter guy, I play a waiter, I play Rosa, Jonathan’s agent at one point. So I just get to have a lot of fun with all sorts of different voices doing all sorts of different things,” Hodson said.
Powell wants people to know that they haven’t seen a show like this in the area.
“I just want people to know that it’s gonna be different from any show they’ve ever seen in Blackfoot. We’re kind of breaking ground here,” Powell said. She pointed out that the show will be around a PG-13 rating and hopes that audiences will be accepting of that.
“I think people should be excited,” Hodson said. “It’s a musical that they’ve never seen before.”
“It poses significant questions about our culture in general, and giving up what you want for what you need to do,” Porter said. “It’s a really, really beautiful piece of work.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.