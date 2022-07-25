BLACKFOOT — Members of the community gathered with the Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce, the co-owners and employees of Tilden Co. to cut the ribbon and celebrate the grand re-opening of the business on July 15.
The new location for Tilden is at {span}100 W. Bridge St. in Blackfoot.{/span}
“We had a lot of community come out and support us, which was awesome,” said Julie Bench, co-owner of Tilden with her husband, Kaden Bench.
While they’ve been in business since 2018, they’ve had a physical location for almost a year.
“A lot of people still didn’t know about us just because we were really small,” Bench said. “It was an opportunity to reach out to the community to let them know that there is a clothing store. Then those that had heard about us, to let them know that we’ve moved, that we have a bigger location, that we’re able to have more inventory and more variety.”
Tilden began when Julie and her husband were attending Utah State University and were in the entrepreneurship club. There was a $100 start up competition, so they took that money and started Tilden as an online boutique in April 2018.
Out of 550 different competitors, they made it to the top 10. Once the competition was over, they just kept going.
“And then we just continued to keep growing, and we grew little by little,” Bench said. “2021 is when we really decided we wanted to take it from being an expensive hobby to something that could actually support our family. That’s when we really pushed and tried to grow and started our brick and mortar.”
The Benches have faced a number of challenges in the four years that they’ve owned and operated Tilden.
“There’s just been challenges with trying to balance Tilden with our family life but thankfully we’ve got some great employees that help us figure out that balance,” Bench said.
One of the biggest challenges they’ve faced was trying to become known by the Blackfoot community when they were only operating online.
“There’s been a lot of challenges. When we were only online it was trying to get out so people could know about us because it’s a lot harder when you’re just online. You don’t really have a community to support you,” Bench said.
Operating as an online boutique worked out well for them in 2020 as stimulus checks got sent out and COVID-19 prompted many people to shop online, so they were getting more customers.
“And then it all kind of just crashed because people were trying to save their money. They didn’t know when they’d go back to work so they wanted to spend less money and so because of that it made having a retail store a little harder.”
In October 2021, the owners decided to make the jump and opened their physical location in the Riverside Plaza.
“Since we’ve opened our store, our physical location, (the challenges have) just trying to make sure people in the community know about us because this is something that Blackfoot needs,” Bench said.
Bench pointed out how Blackfoot doesn’t have a lot of options for clothing retail locations, “so people who are wanting that, (the ribbon cutting) was still just trying to get the word out that we (are) here.”
Another way they’re working to get the word out about Tilden is posting on social media, where they post everyday, post reels and try to answer questions from people who reach out.
“We also have our website which anyone in the U.S. can shop from but we also have an option where they can pick up in-store,” Bench said. This is especially convenient for people who live in Blackfoot because they can drop in to pick up their items and not have to pay for shipping.
Tilden has also donated to sports and school functions like Distinguished Young Women and done radio advertisements as another way to increase awareness among the community.
“And so we’re just trying to be part of the community and trying to help the community so that people can learn about us as well,” Bench said.
Bench said people who want to start their own business should start by doing research, “and then just keep trying because we’ve definitely failed many, many times but we keep on trying and we keep growing.”
Bench said that while they’ve had setbacks with Tilden, like buying the wrong inventory and putting up Google advertisements ineffectively, people shouldn’t be scared of failing, “because failing is part of the process.”
Something Bench has learned from Tilden is that success sometimes takes time, “You don’t see the results immediately and you just have to keep going. If you want it bad enough you just gotta keep going and find new ways, try new things. You just can’t let one failure or one setback get to you.”