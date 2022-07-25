Tilden Co.

The grand re-opening of Tilden Co. was celebrated with a ribbon cutting after the company moved to its new downtown location at 100 W. Bridge St. in Blackfoot.

 GREATER BLACKFOOT AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

BLACKFOOT — Members of the community gathered with the Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce, the co-owners and employees of Tilden Co. to cut the ribbon and celebrate the grand re-opening of the business on July 15.

The new location for Tilden is at {span}100 W. Bridge St. in Blackfoot.{/span}

