On a chilly winter Idaho day, few dishes hit the spot like a warm bowl of soup or stew. And they have the potential to be one of the healthiest choices, too, because the high proportion of liquid fosters a sense of satiety, causing you to feel full faster.
But soups can be full of all the wrong things, too — like sodium and fat. Before you start cooking and then ladling away, Shawna Durbin, a registered dietitian at Bingham Memorial Hospital, a member of Bingham Healthcare, provides some simple advice to a better-for-you bowl of soup.
A Salty Situation
U.S. dietary guidelines recommend no more than 2,300 milligrams of sodium per day, and the American Heart Association advocates aiming for no more than 1,500 milligrams. For perspective, a single 8-ounce serving of canned tomato soup has nearly 1,000 milligrams of sodium.
“Look for low-salt options in the soup aisle,” says Shawna. “You can save yourself 200 milligrams of sodium by choosing reduced-sodium chicken broth over traditional. And if you’re making a pot from scratch, be mindful of how many times you shake the salt shaker.”
Meat can also be a surprise source of salt. Natural chicken contains about 50 milligrams of sodium per 4-ounce serving (roughly one-half of a skinless chicken breast). But certain “enhanced” chicken products that have been injected with saline have more than six times that amount — 330 milligrams — for the same serving size.
Fat Chances
“Be careful with soups or stews starring meat because it can turn into a fats-travaganza,” says Shawna. Sausage lends a savory, smoky flavor to white bean soup, for example, but the health-conscious should choose wisely: 3½ ounces of pork or beef chorizo contains 72% of the recommended Daily Value for saturated fat, while the same amount of turkey sausage has just 11 percent.
Another fat-burning substitution: Keep the richness of creamy soups but thicken them with evaporated nonfat milk, which has just 1 gram of total fat per cup, instead of heavy cream, laden with 44 grams per cup.
Healthy Alternatives
“Be sure to avoid canned soups with sodium and any ingredients you can’t pronounce,” says Shawna. Look for healthy soup recipes online that include lentils, which are legumes. Lentils are delicious, rich in fiber and low in fat, which keeps the calorie count down. Another option during the winter is to use frozen mixed vegetables in soup recipes. Doing so can save money, reduce prep time and provide nutrients.
