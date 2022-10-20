Cross country district titles were up for grabs on Wednesday as area runners looked to qualify for the state championship meet.
4A results
Idaho Falls placed six runners in the top nine to win the boys district title with 26 points.
Skyline was second with 46 points, followed by Blackfoot with 67 points. All three teams advance to the state championship meet.
Blackfoot’s Matthew Thomas won the individual title with a time of 15:19.6 with the Tigers’ Ben Behrmann and Richard Stewart placing second and third.
Two-time state champion Nelah Roberts won the girls title in 18:35.6 with teammate Marina Renna coming in second to lead the Grizzlies to a first-place team finish with 32 to points to runner-up Idaho Falls’ 42 points.
Elanor Eddington was the top finisher for Idaho Falls with a third-place finish and Kennedy Kunz of Bonneville was fourth.
3A results
Sugar-Salem edged South Fremont in the boys team scores 36-33 with Teton tallying 51 points.
Sugar-Salem’s Mason Smith won the individual title in 17:51.1, followed by Zane Lindquist of Teton in 18:01.4 and Porter Holt of Sugar-Salem in 18:24.3.
On the girls side, it was Sugar-Salem winning the team title with 31 points to Teton’s 43 and 54 for South Fremont.
Hailey Dalling of Sugar-Salem held off South Fremont’s McKenzie Winegar with a time of 21:57.7 to 22:05.3 to win the individual title.
2A results
The North Fremont boys continue to impress, winning the team title with 34 points.
The Huskies’ Corbin Johnston and Zack Johnston finished 1-2, with sophomore Corbin clocking 17:07.0
Ririe won the girls title, placing five runners in the top 13 to beat Salmon 31-48.
Firth’s Kynzie Nielson held off Ririe teammates Liza Boone and Lucy Boone to win the individual title in 20:23.0.
1A results
Garrett Hunt of Challis clocked 17:39.69 to win the district meet, topping Jaten Hymas of Butte County (18:2147) and teammate Parker Banks (19:37.28).
Alayna Babcock of Butte County was the girls’ winner in a time of 21:34.24. Taylor Redick of Challis was second in 22:04.08 and Azelynn Jones of Leadore was third in 22:47.93.
Note: For complete results check athletic.net
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.