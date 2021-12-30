COVID-19 continued to make its presence felt in 2021 with two new variants seen throughout the year, but with more people being vaccinated and a relaxation in CDC guidelines, life returned more toward normal than what was seen in 2020, including in Bingham County.
With that return to normalcy, activities picked up in a variety of ways, from crime to community activities. School and municipal elections also dominated headlines in 2021. What was not normal was a drought which plagued the county.
Here is a look back at some of the top stories from the year, in chronological order.
FEBRUARY
More than 20 people were in the Bingham County commissioners’ chambers Feb. 9 to discuss the possibility of Bingham County becoming a Second Amendment sanctuary as talks and concerns whirled around gun laws, ammunition, magazines, and firearm accessories.
County Prosecutor Paul Rogers, Civil Attorney Chase Hendricks, and John Dewey worked to put together a proposal for the commissioners to review.
Rogers noted that he did not like the language of “sanctuary” because of the connotation that it could appear as Bingham County is trying to distance itself from the state of Idaho. Under former Gov. Butch Otter in 2014, Idaho approved a similar law that they would not impede the rights of its citizens from procuring a firearm or the size of the magazine, or any other accessory that could be placed on one.
Sheriff Rowland noted that he would not be willing to enforce any new gun law that would directly infringe upon the rights of the residents of Bingham County provided to them by the Second Amendment.
The commissioners would go on to sign the resolution and have it notarized by county Clerk Pamela Eckhardt.
The week which began Feb. 14 was particularly violent in southeast Idaho with incidents being handled by law enforcement on a daily basis, and Bingham County played a part in that.
On Feb. 14 at about 2:30 a.m., Bingham County dispatch received a call that someone was in an abandoned house on Rose Road at about 800 North off of 150 West. When deputies arrived they made contact with a 51-year-old male, identified as Bruce Diehl from Shelley. Diehl had a history of dealing with the police in Bonneville County. At the abandoned house in Rose, Diehl warned the deputies on scene that if they came into the house they “would leave in a body bag,” according to a press release from Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland.
At 4:10 a.m. the STAR team was called out to the residence. Deputies deployed an armored vehicle to breach the door, and Diehl fired several times at the vehicle. Additionally, Diehl began firing at a patrol car.
After Diehl began firing, the Bonneville County SWAT team was called in to assist. Bonneville County SWAT responded and covered one side of the house as the STAR team covered the opposite side. The STAR team deployed gas into the house several times, however, Diehl did not exit the house. Instead, Diehl began firing shots at the STAR team members that deployed the gas.
Around 12 p.m., Diehl was shot by a SWAT team member. Deputies then breached the house and began life saving measures upon Diehl. At 12:40 p.m. Diehl was pronounced dead at Bingham Memorial Hospital.
That Sunday night, area authorities also wrapped up one of the most intense manhunts in southeast Idaho’s history when they nabbed 43-year-old Richard “Rocky” Iverson, of Blackfoot, who was allegedly involved in a Saturday night shootout with U.S. Marshals that claimed the life of another suspect.
MARCH
On March 9, bond and levy election results in the three Bingham County school districts with issues on the ballot showed overwhelming approval.
The Blackfoot School District obligation bond was looking at 82 percent approval (1,969 yes votes to 431 opposed) with a two-thirds majority required, and its supplemental levy with a simple majority required for passage was at nearly 81 percent approval (1,951-461). Snake River’s supplemental levy passed with 75 percent approval 412-137), also with a simple majority required. Shelley’s obligation bond with a two-thirds majority required also passed handily with 79 percent approval (504-132).
APRIL
One of the worst traffic accidents in the Blackfoot area in recent memory took place the first week of April at the intersection of Rich Lane and Merkley Lane involving a black sedan and a semi puling an empty livestock trailer.
From that accident, a family’s grieving was compounded April 23 with the death of 6-year-old Dallas Mickelsen, whose death followed that of his 3-year-old brother, Jacody Childers.
In that time, the Blackfoot community had been pulling together to assist the family with expenses.
Five occupants of Joseph Crippen’s vehicle were extricated. Crippen was transported by air-ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries. Crippen’s passengers, Harley Childers, 26, of Blackfoot, and the two brothers were transported by ground ambulance to Bingham Memorial Hospital.
Dallas was transported by air-ambulance from Bingham Memorial Hospital to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, then to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City. Madison (Maddy) Degiulio, 18, was transported by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center.
Jacody died at the scene.
A controlled burn in the Lavaside area about four miles west of Firth got out of control April 21.
The fire started around 4 p.m. Rowland said someone was burning a ditch or weeds and the fire got out of control.
Around 2 p.m. Thursday, Bingham County sheriff’s deputies began evacuating approximately 15 homes on 700 North in the area of the wildfire.
The wild card was the wind, which picked up enough to cause the fire to resume its spread.
That Friday, residents were able to return home to check for damage. One of the homes was destroyed in the fire, a second suffered significant damage and several others sustained minor damage.
No injuries were reported. The fire had grown to at least 1,200 acres before it was contained, mostly on private land. Bureau of Land Management officials said approximately 100 firefighters from throughout southeast Idaho were working on the fire.
JUNE
If there could have been a theme for the combined atmosphere of Aberdeen Daze and Celebrate Blackfoot which both took place June 26, it would have to be this: “Return To Normalcy.”
Both cities put on a shindig that harkened back to the summertime community celebrations of old. For Aberdeen, the community took a year off from Aberdeen Daze in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For Blackfoot, there was a celebration in 2020, but it was on a more limited and cautious scale.
What was seen in both places were signs of people eager to see and talk with each other again. A return to normal. People hugged each other, shared laughs with conversation. There was a hunger for all of it.
JULY
Bingham County commissioners held a meeting with a group of local water resource specialists and a few ditch masters July 13 in order to discuss the need of a declaration of emergency regarding the current drought conditions in Idaho — more specifically, the drought conditions in Bingham County.
Spencer Larsen — a private business owner who manages six of the ditches in the area as a business venture — along with Jennifer Ellis, Alan Jackson, and Robert Olsen addressed the status of irrigation water in the area and the impact the drought had already had on the season and what was ahead.
Ellis said they will need a winter of more than 150% normal snowfall to recover from the drought and that Idaho had not seen water levels this low in 30 years.
The commissioners voted unanimously to approve the declaration of emergency for drought in Bingham County.
The Fort Hall Business Council approved a resolution July 27 presented by the Land Use Range department to declare a drought emergency for the Fort Hall Reservation.
The Aberdeen City Council was looking at a proposal that the city partner with the Bingham County Sheriff’s Department in providing police services to the community.
Mayor Larry Barrett said the city has faced some primary challenges in maintaining its police force, including budgetary challenges with the cost of maintaining the city’s police force around $500,000, and personnel changes in terms of attracting and retaining qualified officers working for the city, being able to offer a competitive wage, addressing on-call staffing needs, and limited opportunities for advancement.
AUGUST
The morning of Aug. 4 brought an officer-involved shooting incident Wednesday which left a sheriff’s detective wounded, one male suspect dead, another male suspect arrested, and a female suspect at large.
The shooting resulted in a wide search for suspects in the area along South Shilling as far north as E. Alice St. and as far south as the railroad tracks near Diggie Road.
Dozens of law enforcement officers from numerous agencies were searching a wide area for the suspects, going door to door and advising residents in the area to stay inside with their doors locked as the suspects were considered dangerous.
In late August, the Sheriff’s Office released the names of the individuals who had been listed as suspects.
SEPTEMBER
In early September, the Eastern Idaho State Fair returned with a full fair instead of a limited event due to COVID-19 in 2020, and there was a record attendance with a grand total of 249,892 people. The fair set grandstand records on four of the first five days, starting the week off incredibly strong. Save one day of rain and wind, eight days of fantastic fall weather was a welcome sight for fairgoers and vendors alike.
From Idaho Falls to Shelley, through Firth to Blackfoot, people lined the route along Highway 91 Sept. 14 as an escort of motorcycles and police and sheriff’s units brought The Wall That Heals to Jensen Grove in Blackfoot.
Closer to Teeples Drive, where the crowd was smaller, were Fred and Pennie Saunders, whose perseverance was largely responsible for bringing The Wall That Heals to Blackfoot. Fred — an Air Force veteran who served during the Vietnam War — sat in a wheelchair in the grass behind a curb along the road with a Vietnam vet’s cap perched on his head. Both Fred and Pennie waved American flags.
“It’s happening,” they repeated over and over with smiles on their faces as the time approached for the procession to pass by.
OCTOBER
Blackfoot School District 55 officials waited for Homecoming week to celebrate the groundbreaking launching its upcoming bond construction projects at Blackfoot High School.
Financing for the projects came from a March 2021 voter-approved bond issue in the amount of $23.9 million. Receiving over 82 percent voter approval, the projects had overwhelming support from the community with community partners and businesses providing support to enhance some of the projects.
The projects include a 450-student capacity elementary school, remodeling I.T. Stoddard Elementary School into a career technical center, additional shop space for industrial classes, a new student center at Blackfoot High School, a new baseball/softball complex, a new competition soccer pitch, and a new competition track with stadium seating upgrades.
NOVEMBER
Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll would face challenger Craig Stuart in a runoff election Nov. 30 as the top two out of a four-man mayoral race in the city’s municipal election Nov. 2.
Shelley Mayor Stacy Pascoe easily held on to his seat in a two-man race against Lorin Croft.
In the Blackfoot mayor race with 50 percent plus one vote required to win, Carroll had just under 38 percent of the vote while Stuart garnered just over 32 percent. Ron Ramirez had just over 15 percent with Jim Thomas at 14 percent.
In perhaps the most contentious Blackfoot mayoral election in recent memory, Carroll was re-elected in the runoff Nov. 30 to another four-year term over Stuart.
In the end, Carroll finished on top with 702 votes or 52.6 percent, while Stuart came in with 632 votes or 47.4 percent. The last precinct tally for Precinct 2 came in around 10 p.m.
The Bingham County Prosecutor’s office issued the following press release to local media outlets at 4:58 p.m. Nov. 15:
“There is a pending investigation being conducted by the Idaho Attorney General’s Office into allegations arising out of an incident that occurred last week involving Sheriff Craig T. Rowland during off-duty hours. The Idaho Attorney General’s Office has also agreed to conduct the legal review at the conclusion of the investigation.
“Sheriff Rowland has agreed to take leave while the investigation is pending. In order to protect the integrity of the investigation and to avoid undue intrusion into the private lives of the persons involved, Bingham County is unable to comment further regarding the subject of the investigation at this time. Further inquiries regarding the status of the investigation may be made to the Idaho Attorney General’s Office.”
DECEMBER
Rowland, 62, was charged with aggravated battery and aggravated assault after he reportedly admitted to threatening a woman with a gun in early November.
The woman was a chaperone for a girls’ youth group with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who personally knew Rowland, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The case was investigated by the Idaho Attorney General’s Office, which also is handling the prosecution. The case is receiving nationwide attention.{/div}{/div}