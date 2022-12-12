Farm Income photo2

Dry beans are harvested in a field near Wilder in 2022. Total cash receipts from the sale of agricultural commodities in the U.S. is forecast to be up 24 percent in 2022 compared with 2021. Most of the increase is due to higher commodity prices.

 Sean Ellis/Idaho Farm Bureau Federation

Total U.S. farm cash receipts are forecast to increase 24 percent in 2022 compared with 2021.

But total farm production expenses are also expected to be way up this year compared with last year, according to USDA’s Economic Research Service’s “2022 Farm Sector Income Forecast,” which was released Dec. 1.


