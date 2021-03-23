BLACKFOOT – The City of Blackfoot, Local Highway Technical Assistance Council (LHTAC) and Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) invite the public to attend an open house, considering all appropriate safety precautions, on Wednesday, March 31, to learn more about future transportation projects in west Blackfoot.
The meeting will take place from 4-6 p.m. at Blackfoot City Hall (157 N. Broadway).
Two projects have been identified in west Blackfoot to improve safety and accommodate growth. The City of Blackfoot, LHTAC and ITD have partnered to develop these improvements to the West Bridge Street (Collins Siding Road) Bridge and State Highway 39/Hoff Road (SH 39), between Thomas Road (S 500 W) and Collins Siding, in an effort to increase safety, maximize efficiency, reduce cost, and provide the best options to the travelling public.
The City has hired J-U-B ENGINEERS to assist with determining the best solutions for these improvements.
The first phase, beginning in early 2021 and continuing to summer, will include early conceptual alternatives for the new bridge over the Snake River, intersection improvements, and a widened highway.
The next phase, estimated to begin in early summer 2021, will include more detailed environmental documentation and design development as the projects progress toward a preferred design selection.
Construction on these projects is currently scheduled for 2026.
The public can stop by the open house anytime during the 4-6 p.m. timeframe. During this event, the public can view informational displays, ask questions of the project team, and offer comments on the projects. For those who would like to attend virtually, meeting materials will be available on the project webpage the day of the meeting. A Zoom link will also be published on the project webpage for virtual attendees to ask questions during the meeting. Visit www.cityofblackfoot.org and scroll to the bottom of the homepage. The project page is featured in the “Community Spotlight.”
If not feeling well, the public is asked to please stay home and engage with the event online. If you choose to attend in person, wearing a mask is required in City Hall and participants should also practice social distancing.
Attending the public open house is not a requirement for submitting a comment. Comments will also be accepted through April 16, 2021, via any of the following:
- Phone: (208) 739-3048
- Email: bk@langdongroupinc.com
- Regular Mail: The Langdon Group, 275 South 5th Avenue, Ste. 220, Pocatello, ID 83201