BLACKFOOT — Two different recreation areas in the Blackfoot area have recently seen problems with littering, according to posts on the Life In Blackfoot Facebook page.

One incident was at Wadsworth Island on the west edge of the city. The other incident was at Rose Pond northwest of Blackfoot, with a report that a fire from the night before was left smoldering, a particular hazard with extremely dry conditions in the area.

Tags

Recommended for you