BLACKFOOT — Two different recreation areas in the Blackfoot area have recently seen problems with littering, according to posts on the Life In Blackfoot Facebook page.
One incident was at Wadsworth Island on the west edge of the city. The other incident was at Rose Pond northwest of Blackfoot, with a report that a fire from the night before was left smoldering, a particular hazard with extremely dry conditions in the area.
Bingham County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Jeff Gardner said the amount of littering that happens in these areas usually increases during camping season. A few campers leave the areas without cleaning up, he said.
“A few people tend to be a little messier than others,” said Gardner. “Deputies patrol the areas to make sure they’re clean.”
Other recreation areas in Bingham County have also experienced littering during the camping season. Gardner said the only areas that do not seem to be having a problem are Sportsmans Park in Aberdeen and North Bingham Park in Shelley.
“They have park hosts that live onsite that monitor the campsites daily,” he said.
Gardner explained that the difficulty with these cases is that it can be hard for deputies to catch the litterers in the act.
“When the officer is there (people) are on their best behavior,” he said. “But when the officer is gone, they leave their garbage behind.”
Bingham County commissioners did not respond to requests for comment.
Anyone hoping to camp at any of these areas is encouraged to leave the campsite the way they would like to find it. They are also encouraged to properly extinguish any fires before leaving the campsite.