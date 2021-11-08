Dr. Travis Adams, Ph.D., works as a psychologist at Bingham Memorial Hospital.
“I apply behavioral science principles to help people overcome life challenges and mental issues,” he said.
His training and expertise in psychology was enhanced by a 20-year stint in the Air Force working as a psychologist.
Adams earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Brigham Young University in Provo. To complete his master’s degree, his thesis was about identifying the topics most important to include in a marriage preparation program taken from the viewpoints of assorted clergy from different denominations.
Working on his Ph.D., Adams studied at Indiana State University. His dissertation focused on the relationship between in-laws and newly married couples.
“My in-laws tease me they thought I was writing about them,” Adams said.
Completing a doctorate in psychology typically entails three years of coursework and one year of residency.
“Looking around at various residencies, we felt the U.S. Air Force offered the best opportunity for us,” he said.
Adams completed his residency at Wright-Patterson Medical Center in Dayton, Ohio.
He went into the Air Force as a commissioned officer with the rank of captain and rose to the rank of lieutenant colonel. Upon entering military service, he went through Commissioned Officer Training (COT) for four weeks. The aim of COT is to help new officers understand the culture of the military.
“This training indoctrinates new officers into military culture. You learn about the rank system, customs and courtesies, and the mission of various commands,” he said. “The COT is for physicians, lawyers, psychologists and other professional people.”
Adams was first stationed at Malmstrom Air Base in Great Falls, Mont., in the early 2000s. It was a space command base.
“My job at Malmstrom Air Base was to assess and treat people who were handling nuclear weapons,” Adams said. “They needed to be mentally fit and reliable.”
Adams and his wife, Kim, lived in Great Falls for three years; their daughter was born there.
“I then became interested in working with children,” he said. “I was given what would be called a sabbatical for one year. We moved to Boston where I received specialized training through Harvard Medical School to be able to work with and help children.”
Common issues military children might face are anxiety or depression because of the deployment of a parent, frequent moves, or possibly the death of a parent.
He was next stationed in Italy where he and his family lived for five years. In Italy he directed a clinic that was designated to provide specialized health care to children.
“I travelled all over Europe,” Adams said. “My clinic took care of children whose parents were in the military as well as children whose parents worked with the State Department.”
The geographical area served was south of the Alps, such as Italy, Greece, Turkey, and Africa.
Clinic specialties included psychology, physical and occupational therapy, speech therapy, early childhood educators, and a development pediatrician.
Adams was then assigned to Osan Air Base in South Korea.
“Korea is usually considered a remote one-year assignment,” he said, meaning that you go alone. “However, I was able to go with my family and we stayed for three years.”
The mission of Osan Air Base is to dominate the air space of South Korea and spy on North Korea. U-2 spy planes and fighter jets stationed there.
“It’s a deterrence mission,” he said. “One of the interesting things about Osan is that every three months the whole base shuts down for war games that lasts for a week. This happened four times each year. Everyone had to be ready to leave in an alert. Gas masks were issued to everyone, including our infant son.
“Sometimes, Kim (his wife) would take our children out for a walk. Humvees were traveling up and down the streets; ammunition (not real ammunition) could be heard on the streets. It reminded you that you were in a tense part of the world,” Adams said.
His next assignment was at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. Ramstein serves as the European Command for the Air Force.
“I was the mental health consultant, overseeing mental health services for Europe and Africa,” he said. “I would advise the four-star general on issues related to mental health and made sure that mental health services at each base were meeting the local demands.”
His final duty station was at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
“There I taught behavioral sciences and leadership,” Adams said. “I was director of academics for my department. I oversaw and was responsible for instruction and grades for my department.”
Adams was stationed at the Air Force Academy for four years before he retired.
Adams summarized his experience in the military as being “wonderful.”
“We were able to serve our country and have amazing experiences all over the world.”
Two years ago, he and his family moved to Shelley. Adams’ hometown is Shelley.
“We have all grown to love the people in southeastern Idaho,” he said.
Asked what he likes about psychology, Adams replied, “I like working with people. Psychology provides an intimate setting where people are sharing their experiences and their emotions. It allows me to connect with people on a very personal level.”