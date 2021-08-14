POCATELLO — A Blackfoot man has pleaded guilty to driving an alcohol delivery truck while drunk when he seriously injured a local woman in a February crash on Interstate 15 in Pocatello.
Shane Ray Warr, 58, pleaded guilty to felony aggravated driving under the influence on Aug. 2, after reaching a plea deal with Bannock County Prosecutors, court records say.
Warr has agreed to a plea bargain that will place him at the mercy of the court for the wreck that he caused while allegedly driving drunk. The deal won’t do anything to reduce the maximum possible sentence he could face for the crime, which is up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000. It will merely ensure two misdemeanors — possession of an open alcoholic beverage container while driving and carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence — conditionally dismissed in February will not be refiled.
On Feb. 25, Warr signed a document stipulating for the conditional dismissal of the two misdemeanor charges “upon the condition that (he) pleads guilty to and is sentenced on at least one felony charge” associated with the felony aggravated DUI case.
The plea agreement also states Warr would be required to pay restitution in the case, which would be separate from any financial penalty he may incur from a civil suit filed by one of the families injured in the crash against him and the company he worked for, TEC Distributing of Idaho, which is headquartered in Twin Falls.
According to the lawsuit against Warr and TEC Distributing of Idaho, Debbie and Andy Akers, through Boise attorneys Grady and Jeffrey Hepworth, are seeking a substantial monetary amount in damages for “all economic losses incurred including past and future medical expenses, therapy and rehabilitation, past and future lost income and wage-earning capacity and any other out-of-pocket expenses,” after Debbie Akers suffered serious injuries that required hospitalization following the Feb. 3 crash.
TEC Distributing of Idaho declined to comment for this story due to the pending litigation.
Warr was arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello following the crash. He appeared in front of 6th District Judge R. Todd Garbett on Feb. 4 and was released from jail on his own recognizance, according to court records.
The crash in which Debbie Akers was injured occurred at 4 p.m. on Feb. 3 when numerous local law enforcement agencies and emergency medical responders were dispatched to the southbound lanes of Interstate 15 in Pocatello near milepost 68 for a multi-vehicle crash, according to police reports the Idaho State Journal obtained earlier this year.
An Idaho State Police trooper received the report that a semi-truck and two passenger vehicles were involved in a crash that blocked the southbound lanes, state police said. The state police trooper was instructed to evaluate the driver of the semi-truck, later identified as Warr, for potentially driving under the influence due to another trooper locating multiple open alcoholic beverage containers in the cab of the semi-truck, police said.
Warr told the trooper that he was traveling north on Interstate 15 from Malad to Pocatello when he fell asleep at the wheel, police said. Warr told the trooper the last thing he remembered was passing milepost 67 and starting to traverse up the hill just before the Clark Street exit in Pocatello, but nothing after that, police said. As he spoke with Warr, the trooper indicated he could smell a strong odor of alcohol on Warr’s breath and his eyes were glassy.
Warr told the trooper the only alcoholic beverage he consumed was a Twisted Tea in Malad before heading for Pocatello and that he was not actively drinking and driving when the crash occurred, police said. Warr also told the trooper that he suffered from sleep apnea and that he had only had three hours of sleep between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. that morning, police said.
Because Warr was involved in a crash, the trooper did not require that he perform roadside sobriety tests, but Warr did agree to participate in a breathalyzer test to determine his blood alcohol content, police said.
Warr provided state troopers with two breathalyzer test results two minutes apart, police said. The first test said Warr’s blood alcohol content level was .132 and the second test was .124, of which both were over the .08 legal limit to operate a motor vehicle in the state of Idaho, police said.
In addition to Warr having already been convicted of driving under the influence in August 2016, the crash also resulted in Debbie Akers being transported to Portneuf Medical Center via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to receive treatment for serious injuries. Therefore, Warr was cited with felony aggravated battery.
After Debbie Akers was transported to PMC she was then transported to the University of Utah Hospital for more specialized care, according to the lawsuit filed against Warr and TEC Distributing.
“Mrs. Akers is currently unable to work as a teacher at her job at American Falls High School and will lose income due to her injuries in an amount to be determined at trial,” the suit said. “Debbie Akers is entitled to full and fair compensation for pain, suffering, disability, loss of the ability to enjoy life and recreate in an amount to be determined by a fair jury.”
Warr is scheduled to appear in front of 6th District Judge Robert C. Naftz for sentencing on Oct. 12.