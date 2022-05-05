The two candidates for legislative District 30 state senator in the May 17 Republican primary are Julie VanOrden — who filled in for Sen. Steve Bair in District 31 in the 2022 session when Bair took a leave of absence — and Jerry Bingham, a lifelong farmer in Bingham County.
VanOrden was sworn in to the state Senate in December 2021 after Bair had to step aside due to family health issues. VanOrden had previously served from 2012 to 2018, a total of six years, in the Idaho House of Representatives.
“I guess one of the things I didn’t expect was how smooth it was to go back to the Legislature,” VanOrden said.
She served on the education committee, agricultural affairs committee, resources and environment committee, and the commerce and human resources committee. She served her last two years as chairman of the education committee. In her time so far as a state senator, she’s served on the Joint Finance and Appropriations committee.
VanOrden feels her time on the education committee, where she worked with budgets in regards to the school system, helped prepare her to be on the committee she’s on now where dealing with budgets is most of what they do.
“So to be able to take my knowledge from when I was there before, and use it to look at budgets, that was a good fit for me and I felt like because I had knowledge from before, I could ask questions of the agencies that came in to present their budgets and I could get the answers I needed to help make decisions about those budgets,” Bingham said.
Bingham is running for state Senate because he’s concerned about water issues agriculture is facing and laws being passed that in his view restrict freedom.
“My feeling is that we’re losing our freedoms one law at a time. They just keep cutting back on what we can do. There are laws that are necessary, but there’s also laws that have no common sense or value,” Bingham said.
When Bingham was 23 years old, his father and two brothers died in a plane crash, leaving just him and his mother. They had to give the farm back to the bank, but they were willing to rent it back to him.
His mother moved into Blackfoot and he stayed at the farm, “and I was on my own,” Bingham said. He couldn’t get financing from the bank, and had nothing to offer up as collateral.
This is when Tom Christensen, a farmer from Shelley, offered Bingham some help. Christensen asked Bingham if he had a plane, boat or cabin, which he had none, but still allowed him to take whatever equipment he needed to get started farming without financing.
“We had a good year,” Bingham said, despite high interest and prices. He was able to pay the bills he needed to and went back to Christensen, who wouldn’t accept interest. After three years, he was able to purchase the farm from the bank.
VanOrden’s main voting issues are that high taxes are having a detrimental effect on the state economy, addressing the lack of employees in the workforce and increasing parental involvement in education. She’s pro-life and a pro-Second Amendment candidate.
One of Bingham’s main concerns is water rights for farmers and ranchers in the state, and how farmers have to be a part of a water district, which he said benefits farmers with junior water rights. Bingham also recognizes that there are greedy farmers out there, and feels they should be doing their best to conserve the water we have. He’s also a pro-life and pro-Second Amendment candidate.
VanOrden hopes Idaho can stay a place where people can feel at home.
“I have lived in Idaho all my life, and my parents did too. We feel like we’re a part of the community, and I still feel like I’m a part of the community, and I hope we can keep that,” VanOrden said.
Bingham said he’ll listen to Bingham County voters and work to protect their freedom.
“We’ve got a problem with laws being passed that take away our freedoms that we all enjoy and take for granted,” Bingham said.