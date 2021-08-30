If you’re the mother of a newborn, don’t worry, you won’t have to miss out on attending this year’s Eastern Idaho State Fair. Grove Creek Medical Center (Grove Creek) has got you covered.
There will once again be two Mothers’ Lounges at the Eastern Idaho State Fair, sponsored by Grove Creek, a member of Bingham Healthcare. These quiet, clean, and comfortable areas are for moms and babies to escape the heat during the fair. As part of this year’s fair, Grove Creek will have two conveniently located tents, which can be found on the Fair Map in blue. (https://funatthefair.com/general-info/maps/)
The larger tent, located just outside of the tunnel near the “West Events,” will have a Mothers’ Lounge — a quiet, private, and air-conditioned space for mothers to nurse their babies or pump. Also, in a nearby area, massage therapists from the College of Massage Therapy will be offering free chair massages. After traveling from booth to booth, take a load off your weary feet and receive a free massage that will give you extra energy to get through the rest of your fair day.
In addition, another private Mothers’ Lounge tent will be set up near the “Highway Gate” in the eastern area of the fairgrounds.
For information about Grove Creek, please visit: https://grovecreekmc.org/services/
“As one of the Grand Champion sponsors, Bingham Healthcare commits valuable time and resources to making sure everyone gets the most out of their fair experience,” says Valerie Jewett, director of public relations and marketing at Bingham Healthcare. “We are excited to be a part of this amazing event, helping to make it as enjoyable as possible for everyone who attends.”
While people are having fun at the fair, sometimes accidents do happen. Bingham Memorial Hospital’s Emergency Room (ER) is just seconds from the fairgrounds, located at 98 Poplar St. Their fully staffed ER is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Phone number: (208) 785-3813
For non-emergencies, 1st Choice Urgent Care & Family Medicine, is located at 1350 Parkway Dr. in the Riverside Plaza in Blackfoot (across the street from McDonalds). Patients can be treated with minor emergency and illness needs, such as breaks, sprains, fevers, flu symptoms, minor injuries, stitches, allergic reactions, respiratory illnesses, sinus infections and more.
1st Choice Urgent Care & Family Medicine Hours
Mon. to Fri.: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sat. & Sun.: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Phone number: (208) 782-2410
About Grove Creek Medical Center
Grove Creek Medical Center, a member of Bingham Healthcare, is Idaho’s only Baby-Friendly® certified hospital, located in Blackfoot. They specialize in labor and delivery services and creating a more private and intimate birthing experience for young families. With highly trained medical staff and beautiful facilities, Grove Creek offers a premier birthing experience.