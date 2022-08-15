Pam Hutchinson

Pam Hutchinson shows her abilities as a musician and as a University of Idaho Extension potato cropping systems weed scientist.

 JOHN O'CONNELL

ABERDEEN — Pam Hutchinson draws a parallel between identifying weeds in a potato field and wowing a crowd with a drum solo.

She performs both seemingly dissimilar yet related fetes at a high level as the University of Idaho Extension potato cropping systems weed scientist and as a percussionist with the Idaho State Civic Symphony and the Pocatello Municipal Band.

