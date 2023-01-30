Jessica McAleese

Jessica McAleese, co-principal operator of Swift River Farm in Salmon, demonstrates sustainable production techniques as part of a University of Idaho Extension project developing new courses for small scale vegetable production. 

 COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO

University of Idaho Extension educator Colette DePhelps recently received a flyer promoting a midwestern farm succession program featuring the photograph of a grandfather with his son and grandson.

The flyer’s image reflects a widely held gender bias in agriculture that misses the reality of the industry. In Idaho, for example, the USDA estimates 70% of farm operations have at least one women operator and 39% of Idaho farmers and ranchers are women. Nationally, women comprise 36% of all farmers and 55% of all farms have at least one woman operator. Yet, historically, the nation’s agricultural laws and programs have largely catered to males, based on a widely held stereotype that farmers are men.


