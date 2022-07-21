New wheat variety

University of Idaho wheat breeder Jianli Chen shows off a research plot with UI Gold, which will soon be released as a new variety.

 JOHN O'CONNELL PHOTO

ABERDEEN — The University of Idaho will soon release a new hard white spring wheat variety that should set the gold standard for its class.

U of I wheat breeder Jianli Chen has named some of her most promising varieties after precious metals and minerals – including UI Silver, UI Platinum and UI Bronze Jade – expressing the relative value she places on each one.

