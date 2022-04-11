A Ukrainian man named Erik Tsykalov has been reunited with his family in the United States after eight years of separation. The split came when his mother, Svetlana, married a man from Blackfoot named Brett Holm and moved to the U.S.
Both members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, they met on a dating site and after a year of talking on Skype, Brett traveled to Ukraine to meet her. After dating for a month, they both wanted to make the next step and got engaged.
Erik and his sister, Anna MeKean, who provided translation for the Bingham News Chronicle, were born in the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv, but then lived most of their childhood in the eastern part of the country in Pavlohrad. When they were teenagers, they moved back to Kyiv, which allowed them to participate in the Euromaidan Revolution of 2014.
Svetlana believed she would be able to bring all of her children with her before she moved away from Ukraine around this time. Her daughter, Regina, was only 15 when she came with her and Anna was soon able to come as well and attend college.
For reasons that still remain unclear to the family, Erik was not allowed to enter the country when the rest of his family moved. For nearly a decade, they tried to get a visa for Erik to come to the country to visit the family at the very least but each time they were turned down.
They tried a number of different strategies to get Erik into the United States. A year ago, he moved to Poland because they heard it would be easier for him to get a visa, and yet the U.S. still would not allow him to be reunited with his family. They also contacted a number of their representatives, including Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, and still he was denied entry.
As luck would have it, Erik was still living in Poland when Russia escalated its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, which truly began when Russia illegally annexed the most southern portion of Ukraine, Crimea, in 2014.
While Erik wanted to go back to Ukraine and fight, he also wanted to be reunited with his family, who were still working tirelessly to bring him to the U.S. It was at this point that they contacted Simpson. Svetlana was diagnosed with leukemia, which motivated Erik even more to get to the same place as his family.
Finally, after eight long years, Erik was granted a visa and allowed to come to the United States. He first had to fly to Mexico before he was allowed to cross the border. Erik entered the country with his brother-in-law, Jason MeKean, on April 3.
Erik said that being reunited with his family was “like a dream.” When asked what the future holds for him, he said he wants to stay wherever his family is.
The family is planning a three-day reunion at their cabin in the summer where Erik will be able to meet many of his family members for the first time.