Lung cancer
Lung cancer is by far the leading cause of cancer death among both men and women — about 1 out of 4 cancer deaths are from lung cancer, according to the American Cancer Society (ACS).

Each year, more people die of lung cancer than of colon, breast, and prostate cancers combined. Approximately 225,000 new lung cancer cases are diagnosed per year in the U.S., with 160,000 people dying each year in the US from lung cancer.


