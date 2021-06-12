BLACKFOOT — Bingham County is big on books. That is clear to see with the number of items that have been donated to the Blackfoot Friends of the Library’s next used book sale, coming up Thursday in the basement of the Blackfoot Public Library.
The group conducts the sale twice a year to raise money for the library. There were no book sales in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s meant voracious readers in the county have had over a year to hang on to books and videos to give to the cause, and with that the library’s basement is pretty much literally filled with items for sale.
The sale will run from 11 a.m.–6:30 p.m. There are books, CDs, and DVDs from personal donations and the library. COVID guidelines will be followed.
“We have all kinds of books, we have all kinds of sizes of books,” said Vickie Mendenhall, president of the Blackfoot Friends of the Library. “We have puzzles. Everything is very reasonably priced, anywhere from a quarter to $2. We have antique books for $1.
“People have been saving up for a year and a half on these items. With COVID, they’ve been cleaning out their houses. We have literally run out of space to put things.”