The results have been reported for the Idaho primary elections, and the candidates will now begin campaigning for the general election which will take place on Nov. 8.
The unofficial results of the election for Bingham County were fully counted around midnight Wednesday.
In the elections for Bingham County offices, Julie VanOrden won in the state Senate District 30 race, Eric Jackson unseated incumbent county Commissioner Jessica Lewis, and Jimmy Roberts got the nod for the coroner’s office.
Incumbent Whitney Manwaring, who was running unopposed, is the pick for county commissioner in the Second District. In the Third District, Jackson will be the pick with 51.33% of the vote, ahead of incumbent Jessica Lewis who received 48.67% of the vote.
Pamela Wray Eckhardt will be the pick for clerk of the District Court, Tanna Beal will be the pick for County Treasurer and Donavan D. Harrington will be the pick for County Assessor. All of them were running in the primary unopposed.
Roberts received 72.74% of the vote for coroner. His opponent, Lisa A. Rowland, received 27.26% of the vote.
In the Moreland Cemetery vote, 66.52% voted in favor to 33.48% against. In the Riverside Thomas Cemetery vote, 69.48% voted in favor to 30.52% against. In the vote on the East Idaho Sewer Formation, 75.55% voted in favor to 24.45% against.
VanOrden garnered 58.43% of District 30 Senate the vote, with her opponent Jerry D. Bingham receiving 41.57% of the vote. The Democratic Party pick for the seat will be Dave Archuleta who was running unopposed.
For State Representative District 30 Position A, David Cannon, who was running unopposed, will be the pick for the Republican Party. For Position B, Julianne Young will be the pick for the Republican Party and Travis Oler will be the pick for the Democratic Party, who were each running unopposed in their own parties.
The Republican Party pick for governor will be incumbent Brad Little, who received 58.16% of the vote out of seven other candidates. The candidate who came closest to him was Janice McGeachin who got 24.16%. The pick for the Democratic Party will be Stephen Heidt who received 85.20% to the 14.90% received by write-in candidates. Constitution Party candidate Chantyrose Davison tied with a write-in, and the Libertarian Party will put forward Paul Sand, who received 75% of the vote to John Dionne Jr. at 25%.
For the U.S. Senate seat, incumbent Mike Crapo will be the Republican Party’s pick, securing 74.56% of the vote. None of his opponents even secured 10% of the vote. The Democratic Party will put forward David Roth, who received 59.80% of the vote to his opponent, Ben Pursley, who received 40.20%. The Constitution Party pick will be Ray J. Writz and the Libertarian Party pick will be Idaho Sierra Law, who were both running unopposed.
The Republican Party pick for the U.S. House of Representatives 2nd Congressional District will be incumbent Mike Simpson, who received 50.52% of the vote in the county. His closest opponent was Bryan Smith, who received 35.94%. The Democratic Party pick will be Wendy Norman who was running unopposed.
For lieutenent governor, Scott Bedke received 55.73% of the county vote. His closest opponent was Priscilla Giddings, who received 37.42%. The Democratic Party pick will be Terri Pickens Manweiler who was running unopposed. The Constitution Party pick will be Pro-Life (A person, formerly known as Marvin Richardson) who was running unopposed.
The Republican Party pick for secretary of state from the county vote went to Phil McGrane, who received 46.82% of the vote. The Democratic Party pick will be Shawn Keenan who was running unopposed.
Brandon D. Woolf will be the pick for state controller for the Republican Party, Dianna David will be the pick for the Democratic Party and Miste Gardner will be the pick for the Constitution Party.
Incumbent State Treasurer Julie A. Ellsworth will be the pick for the Republican Party and Jill L. Ellsworth will be the pick for the Democratic Party, who were both running unopposed.
County voters favored Raúl R. Labrador for attorney general, who received 54.04% of the vote. His closest opponent was incumbent Lawrence Wasden, who received 36.21% of the vote. The pick for the Democratic Party will be Steven Scanlin who was running unopposed.
For Superintendent of Public Instruction, Debbie Critchfield got 46.75% of the county vote. Her closest opponent Sherri Ybarra got 31.12%. The Democratic Party pick will be Terry L. Gilbert who was running unopposed.
The last day for county election results to be finalized is May 24 and the last day for state elections to be certified is June 1.