BLACKFOOT — Idaho’s second State Veterans’ Cemetery opened last fall on Cromwell Lane in Blackfoot, but officials at the cemetery are expressing surprise that more people don’t know about it and they are working to make the cemetery’s presence known.
“We’ve had a lot of people coming in and saying they had no idea we were here,” said Tracy Bruce, a technical records specialist at the cemetery, which opened in December.
Bruce said there are 27 people at the cemetery now, either veterans or a veteran’s spouse.
Bruce said she is in the office at the cemetery Monday through Friday, and people are urged to go out and get pre-registered. She can be reached at (208) 701-7161 or visit the website www.veterans.gov/cemetery.
The first phase of construction on the cemetery included sites for standard in-ground casket burials, and three options for cremation including in-ground inurnment, a scatter garden and a columbarium. There is also a location for families to hold services prior to the burial.
The Blackfoot cemetery will serve over 20,000 eastern Idaho veterans, their families, and eligible dependents.
The initial phase of the project included developing up to 15-18 acres of the 38 acres and includes 500 pre-placed crypts, 400 columbarium niches, and 150 in-ground burial plots.
The Veterans Administration is authorized to participate in up to 100 percent of the costs for the development of the state veterans cemetery. The state is responsible to fund and operate the cemetery once it is built.
The state received approval in August 2019 from the VA Cemetery Construction Grant Program to start construction on the Blackfoot cemetery.
The total estimated cost for construction is $8,305,500.
The cemetery will be featuring an “avenue of flags” for the 4th of July holiday.