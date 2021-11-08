BLACKFOOT — Along with the Veterans Day program in Firth Thursday morning, there are other programs honoring vets planned at schools in the area Thursday.
Blackfoot High School will host its annual Veterans Day assembly to honor community veterans in the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center on the high school campus, 870 S. Fisher Ave, at 10:30 a.m.
“It is always our privilege to honor our veterans and let each one know they are appreciated,” said high school Principal Roger Thomas. “We know that it is the sacrifices of these veterans and their families that keep us out of harm’s way.”
The guest speaker for the assembly will be Dr. Col. Craig Nickisch, a retired U.S. Army veteran and ISU professor who will be speaking about America’s first veterans and our national effort to recognize the commitment of our veterans in a presentation sure to stir the hearts of all who hear it. The theme for 2021 will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknowns in Arlington National Cemetery. The assembly will feature musical performances by the Blackfoot High School combined choirs and the BHS Band and Orchestra. Jolyn Thomas, a local radio host, journalist, and community leader will return as the master of ceremonies for the assembly.
Mountain View Middle School will be holding its Veterans Day assembly Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in the school’s gymnasium.