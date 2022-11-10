BLACKFOOT – Dave Sitzmann from Blackfoot volunteered for the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He entered the Army on Jan. 6, 1970, and was discharged on Feb. 22, 1972.
Sitzmann went to Vietnam on his birthday, July 19, 1970, and returned home, landing in San Francisco on his birthday, July 19, 1971.
“My dad picked me up at the airport in San Francisco; I was greeted by a lot of hecklers. My dad, who was a WWII vet, said of the hecklers: ‘This is just ludicrous.’”
“After Vietnam and during the war in Iraq, the country realized vets had done a service for them,” Sitzmann said. “Since Vietnam vets got out, vets from the Iraq and Afghanistan wars are shown respect and honored. It’s heart-warming.
“When I meet vets from Iraq and Afghanistan wars, they thank me and tell me they are being honored and respected because of what the Vietnam vets went through.”
“In Vietnam, I was a Huey helicopter door gunner and crew chief,” Sitzmann said. “The basic work of the crew chief was to have daily and weekly inspections of the helicopter and its guns to make sure they were operable. The crew chief determined if the helicopter flew that day or didn’t fly.”
Sitzmann was part of Charlie Troop 7/17 Cavalry (Cav).
If a helicopter needed major repairs, maintenance handled it.
The standard configuration of a four-man helicopter crew were pilot, co-pilot, crew chief, who was the gunner on the left side of the helicopter, and the door gunner on the right side. The helicopter could carry eight infantry men.
The crew chief (and left gunner) was on the left side of the helicopter because the tail rotor is on the left side of the helicopter. The left gunner watched to ensure the helicopter stays clear of trees and branches because it spins much faster than the main rotor. The main rotor is heavier and slower.
“We were a very slow, lazy target,” he said. “Our men could hear us coming; so could the enemy.
“We would fly whenever or wherever needed, five to seven days a week, often multiple times each day. We would fly a mission, return to base, refuel and go back out.”
Normally the helicopter formation was made up of two Cobra helicopters that carried mini-guns (motorized Gatling guns) and rockets; one Huey helicopter that was command control (CC) and one Loach helicopter that was the scout helicopter. The Loach crew was looking for the enemy as well as our soldiers.
“The Cav unit’s job was search and destroy,” Sitzmann said. “We were looking for tunnels, stashes, smoke and/or personnel on the ground.”
War correspondent Joe Galloway, who was the only civilian awarded a Medal of Valor by the Army for combat action in Vietnam, called the pilots and gunners on Huey helicopters “God’s own lunatics.”
“Vietnam is a beautiful country with its white sand beaches and thick jungle canopy — right up to the time the enemy is firing on you.”
In December 1970, Sitzmann’s unit was instructed to “pack everything up and turn it into supply — be on ready to go.”
In February 1971, the unit was going to Khe Sanh on a top secret mission. They were heading into Laos.
“This was a South Vietnamese mission with the objective of closing off the Ho Chi Minh trail,” he said. “We were told if we got shot down, American troops could not be put on the ground to find us.”
“The mission did not go well. The name of the operation was Lam Son 719. The South Vietnamese troops were overrun by North Vietnamese and the Viet Cong during the Lam Son 719 operation.”
When helicopters came in to help withdraw during Lam Son 719, “the South Vietnamese were hanging off the skids, wanting to be the first ones out.”
“There were drugs over there but not as rampant as reported,” Sitzmann said. “The seven crew chiefs and seven gunners on the Huey helicopters formed a pact that came to be known as the ‘Slick Platoon.’ We could drink beer but no drugs were allowed.”
All of the members of the Slick Platoon lived to return to the States but one, Sitzmann’s door gunner, who died on Feb. 25, 1971. “It was not a good day,” he said.
“Sometimes I don’t have good nights and I have a hard time sleeping. It helps to talk about it.”
He has attended a number of PTSD clinics sponsored by the Veterans Administration. “They help.”
“The Vietnam War has never ended for many. There were snakes, booby traps, and people shooting at you. Still now, when I hear a diesel backfire or hear a bang, I’m going down to the pavement.”
“War sucks.”
“I’m glad I went and served. I think everyone should go into the military; it made me grow up and totally helped me.”
Sitzmann was in the Army two years and two months. After returning from Vietnam, he was assigned to Fort Hood, Texas, for six or seven months. The policy for length of service had changed. If the soldier had been in Vietnam one year, he/she could get out early. Sitzmann qualified. He was then assigned to active reserve which required he participate in wargames for one week end a month and two weeks in the summer.
Returning to the States, Sitzmann rejoined his uncle who was an electrician.
“I’ve been an electrician my whole life,” he said.
He and his family moved from California to Blackfoot in 1974.
In 2008, Sitzmann joined the Elks Lodge because “it has a nice quiet atmosphere.” He also serves on the Elks Veterans Board.
On Saturday, Nov. 12, the Elks Lodge is hosting its annual Veterans Appreciation Dinner. It’s a free dinner for vets; the vet pays for his or her spouse to attend the dinner.
