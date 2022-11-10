Dave Sitzmann

Dave Sitzmann was a crew chief with Charlie Troop 7/17 Cavalry during the Vietnam War in 1970-1971.

 LESLIE MIELKE PHOTO

BLACKFOOT – Dave Sitzmann from Blackfoot volunteered for the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He entered the Army on Jan. 6, 1970, and was discharged on Feb. 22, 1972.

Sitzmann went to Vietnam on his birthday, July 19, 1970, and returned home, landing in San Francisco on his birthday, July 19, 1971.


