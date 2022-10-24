The Blackfoot Community Players (BCP) have started performing “Wait Until Dark” at the Nuart Theater for audiences in Bingham County and they promise a performance that will keep people on the edges of their seats.
”Wait Until Dark” is an adaptation of a 1967 film starring Audrey Hepburn that itself was an adaptation of a play written by Frederick Knott. The BCP have brought their own take on the classic tale, directed by Christy Foster, assistant directed by Logan Lindholm, and starring Christy Hudson as Susan, Jevon Siegar as Roat, Jonathon Thorne as Carlino, Jace Thompson as Mike Talman, Norah Foster as Gloria and Tanner Tingey as Sam.
They’ve already done three performances of the show, and they have five performances left, going from Tuesday night until Oct. 29. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are priced at $10.
The play follows the story of Susan, a woman who can’t see, as she becomes the target of a con being masterminded by Roat as a cover for the murder of a woman in her very own apartment. Roat convinces Carlino to join the con by showing him that he’ll be implicated in the murder and they set out to try and recover a doll that Susan’s husband, Sam, transported for the murdered woman as a favor.
To get into the character of Susan, Hudson said she “spent a bit of time with my eyes closed, walking around the stage like I live there, like it’s my place.” She also created a playlist with relevant songs to help get her in character.
For the character of Roat, Sieger said that at first he “wanted him to be a more explosive character but Christy walked up to me and was like ‘hey, I need your character to be, like, calm, cool, collected. Think Voldemort.” Another character he thought of was the Joker, “not necessarily in the way he speaks, but why he does things the way he does, which is he doesn’t necessarily feel a lot of the emotion he’s portraying, he just wants to invoke an emotion out of the person so that they act on it.”
The situation gets more complicated when Mike Talman, a WWII veteran who says he knows Sam from their time in Italy, shows up and is as helpful as he possibly can be while Sam is away at work. Gloria, the girl who lives upstairs, is less helpful to Susan, but that’s only at first.
“A lot of the time when you’re preparing for the role you have to get into the mindset of what am I saying and how does that foreshadow or come into context later in the performance. So everything you do is kind of like a double-edged sword,” Thompson said.
For her character, “I thought about how her life is, how her dad left her and her mom hates her,” Norah said. “I just thought about the way she would think about all the characters.”
When Roat breaks into the apartment while pretending to be an old man he threatens Susan and Sam and she tries to call the police. She somehow ends up with “Sergeant” Carlino investigating the home invasion.
To channel the character of Carlino, Thorne thought of “Goodfellas” mixed with some Looney Tunes.
“Because I mean Carlino is no genius. He’s no mastermind,” Thorne said.
What is Roat and Carlino’s play? Why do they need this doll so bad? Will Susan uncover the answer? These are the questions audiences will find the answers to when they see this production.
Foster said the performances are going well as the actors are getting more comfortable in their roles.
“It’s fun to hear when they think it’s funny and when they think it’s scary. The first night we had a lady scream during the scary part of the end,” Foster said.
“It’s a thriller, which is a lot of fun. A lot of it has to do with learning who people are as you go along and learning who to trust, who not to trust,” Hudson said.
“You’re capable of a lot more than you might believe you are. I think that message gets across by the end of it because you see right now Susan is trusting but she’s piecing everything together and this girl who has a disability, she turns that into her greatest ability,” Thorne said.
“With the hardships that Susan faces, it’s very akin to life that even in your darkest moments when you’re about to go through hell and back that you can find a way out and you can survive,” Sieger said.
“A lot of my friends and family are sleuths. They like to look through and watch a mystery or read a mystery novel and go like ‘oh yeah, I know what’s going on’ but there’s a lot of nuances in this particular play,” Thompson said. “I’m curious to see how much of my family and friends can actually see those aspects and the nuances.”
“I think for me the most exciting part will be the climax. That’s the part I’m really excited to see people react to,” Hudson said.
“I think when people see the way this play comes together near the end, they’re really going to be on the edge of their seat,” Sieger said.
