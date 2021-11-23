BLACKFOOT — Local police attempting to serve multiple arrest warrants shot and wounded a man near U.S. Highway 26 on Tuesday after he nearly struck them with a vehicle while trying to flee the scene, according to the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident began to unfold around 11 a.m. Tuesday when Bingham County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Blackfoot police officers attempted to serve arrest warrants for a wanted man in the area of 454 West U.S. Highway 26, the sheriff’s office said in a Tuesday news release.
Authorities have not yet released the fugitive's name, but said they will do so at a later date.
The wanted man attempted to flee the scene of a vehicle, refusing commands to stop and speeding toward a Bingham County Sheriff’s Office deputy and Blackfoot police detective, nearly running them over, the sheriffs office said.
Chief Deputy Sheriff Jeff Gardner says one Blackfoot police officer and one Bingham County Sheriff’s Office deputy opened fire on the suspect vehicle, striking the suspect and disabling the vehicle. Gardner was unable to comment on how many shots were fired or how many bullets struck the suspect due to the investigation being in the preliminary stages.
Gardner said the deputy and detective that were almost struck by the suspect’s vehicle were the two who opened fire.
No one other than the fugitive was wounded during the incident, Gardner said.
The man was subsequently taken into custody without further incident and transported via ground ambulance to Bingham Memorial Hospital in Blackfoot for treatment of injuries that were not life threatening, the sheriff’s office said.
“Upon the (man’s) release from the hospital, he will be booked into the Bingham County Jail on his outstanding warrants,” the sheriff’s office said in the news release. “The incident will be under review for additional charges.”
The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office and Blackfoot Police Department are investigating any aspects of the incident leading up to the officer-involved shooting.
The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office will lead the investigation into the officers’ use of force during the incident as part of the East Idaho Critical Incident Task Force, a multi-agency group that investigates officer-involved shootings and use of force incidents.
Upon completion of that investigation, the results will be submitted to the Bingham County Prosecutor’s office or the review of potential criminal charges.
This is a developing story, so stick with postregister.com/chronicle for updates.