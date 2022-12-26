MALAD — Even though it’s facing growth and development pressure like other areas of Idaho are, Oneida County is still considered an agricultural county.
“When I think of Oneida County, I think of it as an agricultural county that involves most of the community,” said Malad farmer Austin Tubbs, who has a cow-calf operation and grows his own hay. “Everyone here seems to be tied back to agriculture somehow. There are a lot of family operations that have been around for generations.”
According to the 2017 Census of Agriculture, there were 422 farms in Oneida County during the 2017 census year and the average net cash farm income — $36,000 — generated by those operations was much less than the statewide average of $53,000.
That means many producers here hold other jobs as well outside the farm.
“I would guess the biggest percentage of our farmers, except for the real big ones, have jobs elsewhere as well,” said Oneida County Farm Bureau President Dave Baker, who grows forage crops near Malad. “People here farm because they like to farm.”
According to the 2017 ag census, there was 320,000 total acres of land in farms in the county in 2017, including 33,830 acres of forage crops (mostly hay), 25,323 acres of wheat, 1,404 acres of safflower, 1,392 acres of field and grass seed crops, and 994 acres of barley.
The market value of all ag commodities sold in the county in 2017 was $36 million, according to the ag census.
The main agricultural commodity in Oneida County in terms of total farm-gate revenue is cattle and calves, which brought in $12 million in revenue in 2017.
It takes water to grow crops and raise animals but that resource is becoming more difficult to obtain in Oneida County.
“I think the biggest issue in our county right now is water,” Baker said. “We have pretty limited water resources, especially in drought years like we’ve had over the past few years, and we’ve had struggles in getting enough water to grow anything.”
The county has several smaller reservoirs, “we just haven’t had the weather to get them full,” Baker added.
The county has been in a severe drought for the past few years.
All of the water available in Oneida County has to be produced from within the county, either through snow or rainfall or from springs, said Tubbs, who serves on Idaho Farm Bureau Federation’s board of directors.
“Nothing comes from outside the valley,” he said. “What water we produce here is what we have. So this drought has been hard on us.”
“When those reservoirs dry up — if they dry up in July, for example — your irrigation season is over with,” said Lin Higley, who produces beef cows and hay and grain in Samaria.
In 2022, most farmers in the county only got two cuttings of hay and some only got one, Tubbs said. “It’s getting kind of scary.”
He said state water officials are trying to get a handle on what’s going on with the local aquifer and water situation. Possible solutions could involve raising reservoirs or piping water from reservoirs instead of having it run through open ditches.
Baker said when his father-in-law dug the stock well on his farm 30 years ago, “you could hear that water gushing through that well. Now I’ve got it dropped clear to the mud and can barely get enough to water my cows.”
“We’ve got to do something about the water situation,” he said. “I think that’s one of our biggest concerns in our valley.”
In addition to trying to address the water situation, Baker said, the Oneida County Farm Bureau also focuses on educating kids about agriculture, which includes providing scholarships and visiting schools with IFBF’s Moving Agriculture to the Classroom trailer, which is used to teach kids about where their food comes from in a hands-on way.
“The biggest thing we focus on is up-and-coming farmers and going into the schools to educate the kids about agriculture,” Higley said. “The youth are our future and if we can educate them about farming early, maybe the outcome in Idaho for everyone will be better.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.