MALAD — Even though it’s facing growth and development pressure like other areas of Idaho are, Oneida County is still considered an agricultural county.

“When I think of Oneida County, I think of it as an agricultural county that involves most of the community,” said Malad farmer Austin Tubbs, who has a cow-calf operation and grows his own hay. “Everyone here seems to be tied back to agriculture somehow. There are a lot of family operations that have been around for generations.”


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.