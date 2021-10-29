The Blackfoot Water Department would like to address a few concerns that are happening with the boil order. We want the users of the water system to feel confident that the city provides clean, safe drinking water to the community. We also know that the trust of the community is paramount to a well-functioning utility. Water is the single most important resource for a community to have access to, and just about all of the time our water system operates correctly and meets or exceeds all Idaho Department of Environmental Quality and U.S. EPA standards. However, there are times when things don’t go as planned. It always comes as a shock when something so vital to daily life now has an issue.
We have had several questions on why there is a perceived delay in public notification with the sample being taken on Tuesday the 26th and notification on Thursday the 28th. This is due to the process of collecting and running samples. After collecting a sample, it takes 24 hours to receive the results. Since the sample tested present for E. coli we had to run a set of confirmation samples. These were taken on the afternoon of Wednesday the 27th and we received the results the afternoon of Thursday the 28th. At this point we had 24 hours to publish the public notice, and felt it was better to get the notice out that afternoon/evening instead of waiting until the morning.
One of the other common questions that has come up is why the boil order is for the whole city instead of a delineated area. This is due to the fact that we can’t say there was zero possibility of the water in the area of the original sample being pushed into another area of the city. We have 9 wells that can all contribute to the water system depending on need, there are no defined service zones that are separate from each other. The goal of the boil order is to protect public health until the water system is performing correctly
Lastly, the other concern is the length of time it is projected to take to resolve the issue. We don’t want to rush this process and DEQ doesn’t want us to rush either. Chlorine must be introduced to the system in a controlled manner, it must then disperse through the system and needs time to have contact with the water to disinfect the system. Our plan for the weekend is to continue flushing fire hydrants to move the chlorinated water through the system. We will also continue monitoring the amount of chlorine that is in the system and track where we are able to detect the chlorine. This process will take some time. We feel that by Monday, sufficient time will have passed to allow the chlorine to get where we need it and to do its job.
We understand the hardship that a boil order brings to the community, and we want to correct it as soon as possible. We appreciate the community’s support and patience while we work to get the water quality back to normal. We know the residents of Blackfoot expect the best water possible, and we strive to meet that expectation. We always welcome anyone who has questions or would like to learn more about how the water system operates to give us a call. We can be reached at (208) 785-8608 or you are welcome to visit the office at 10 W. Walker.